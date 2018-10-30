Mueller Says Women Were "Offered Money" To Make "False Claims" Against Him

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has told the FBI that women were "offered money" to make "false claims" about him, according to CNBC. Mueller has referred the allegations to the FBI.

Special counsel spokesman Peter Carr said the following in a statement:

When we learned last week of allegations that women were offered money to make false claims about the Special Counsel, we immediately referred the matter to the FBI for investigation.

Conservative commentator, attorney and lobbyist Jack Burkman, meanwhile, tweeted on Tuesday: "On Thursday, November 1, at the Rosslyn Holiday Inn at noon, we will reveal the first of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's sex assault victims. I applaud the courage and dignity and grace and strength of my client."

Some sad news. On Thursday, November 1, at the Rosslyn

Holiday Inn at noon, we will reveal the first of Special Counsel Robert

Mueller's sex assault victims. I applaud the courage and dignity and

grace and strength of my client. pic.twitter.com/wZVQeHD45r — Jack Burkman (@Jack_Burkman) October 30, 2018

Burkman also posted a teaser video on Facebook:

In a Facebook video also posted Tuesday, Burkman claimed "we will unveil the first of the sex assault victims of Robert Mueller." In the video, Burkman said the "first" alleged accuser is "coming out this Thursday at high noon." He added: "Robert Mueller is a bad guy not just because of what he does inside the courtroom, but because of what he does outside the courtroom." -CNBC

Burkman previously made headlines when he claimed that a man hired to help investigate the murder of DNC staffer Seth Rich tried to kill him.

DOJ spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores referred all inquiries back to the special counsel.

Developing...