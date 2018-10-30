Trump's Plan For The Caravan; "We're Going To Put Tents Up All Over The Place" 

The Trump administration will "build tent cities" for thousands of Central American migrants currently making their way north through Mexico to the Southern US border, reports The Hill.

In an interview with Fox News's Laura Ingraham, Trump said that his administration would "hold" the migrants seeking asylum instead of releasing them pending court dates as prior administrations have done, also known as "catch and release."

.@POTUS on facilities for asylum seekers: "We’re going to build tent cities. We’re going to put tents up all over the place." @IngrahamAngle pic.twitter.com/fL3ALkNbz4 — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 30, 2018

"If they applied for asylum, we’re going to hold them until such time as their trial takes place," Trump told the Fox News host.

"Where? We have the facilities?" she asked.

"We’re going to put up - we’re going to build tent cities," Trump responded. "We’re going to put tents up all over the place. We’re not going to build structures and spend all of this, you know, hundreds of millions of dollars -- we’re going to have tents."

"They're going to be very nice," he added.

Trump has called the migrant caravan a "national emergency," and threatened to cut financial aid to Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, tweeting last week: "We will now begin cutting off, or substantially reducing, the massive foreign aid routinely given to them."

Sadly, it looks like Mexico’s Police and Military are unable to stop the Caravan heading to the Southern Border of the United States. Criminals and unknown Middle Easterners are mixed in. I have alerted Border Patrol and Military that this is a National Emergy. Must change laws! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2018

Every time you see a Caravan, or people illegally coming, or attempting to come, into our Country illegally, think of and blame the Democrats for not giving us the votes to change our pathetic Immigration Laws! Remember the Midterms! So unfair to those who come in legally. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2018

Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador were not able to do the job of stopping people from leaving their country and coming illegally to the U.S. We will now begin cutting off, or substantially reducing, the massive foreign aid routinely given to them. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2018

Meanwhile, on Monday the Wall Street Journal reported that the US military will deploy 5,000 troops to the Southern border to reinforce the roughly 2,000 National Guard forces already in place.

On Monday, President Trump warned the caravan, tweeting: "Many Gang Members and some very bad people are mixed into the Caravan heading to our Southern Border. This is an invasion of our Country and our Military is waiting for you!"

Many Gang Members and some very bad people are mixed into the Caravan heading to our Southern Border. Please go back, you will not be admitted into the United States unless you go through the legal process. This is an invasion of our Country and our Military is waiting for you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2018

Democrats and pro-illegal immigrant activists have accused Trump of invoking xenophobic and racist themes in an effort to scare Republicans into voting during next week's midterm elections.

Former President Obama denounced Trump's rhetoric at a recent campaign event in Florida, saying: "Now the latest, they’re trying to convince everybody to be afraid of a bunch of impoverished, malnourished refugees a thousand miles away -- that’s the thing, it’s the most important in this election? ... We’re scare-mongering people on the border."

When Ingraham asked him to comment, Trump replied that there were "gangs" within the caravan.

And they will be living in a tent should the choose to cross the southern US border.