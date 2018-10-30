"We Can't Be Talking About Gun Bans": Project Veritas Catches Another Dem Candidate Hiding Their Progressivism

Via PlanetFreeWill.com,

James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas is at it again, exposing another Democratic candidate’s efforts to conceal their progressive, left-wing beliefs and intentions to capture moderate votes.

After exposing the deceptive nature of Missouri Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskilland her campaign staff, who were concealing their Obamaesque liberal politics in hopes of attracting moderate voters, Project Veritas has done the same with Arizona Democratic Senate candidate Kyrsten Sinema.

Undercover video shows Sinema’s campaign staff admitting that “… she is pro-choice. She is very liberal, she’s progressive,” and that’s why, according to campaign manager Michelle Davidson, she can not campaign on an assault weapons ban.

“… I think Kyrsten’s approach is so, I think, important. We can’t be talking about an assault weapons ban… ,” Davidson told Project Veritas’ undercover journalist.

Other staffers on Sinema’s campaign can be seen admitting that she is more progressive than she lets on, with one staffer saying:

“There’s a lot of very conservative people in Arizona and so [Sinema] can’t alienate the conservative or moderate conservative voters by being super pro- she is pro-choice. She is very liberal, she’s progressive.”

We’d like to mention that Project Veritas’ undercover investigation into Missouri Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill could be the reason she is now 2 points behind her opponent, Republican Josh Hawley in the Real Clear Politics poll average. Right as the undercover footage was released on October 16, McCaskill was trailing just under 1% point.

It will remain to be seen if Sinema can survive the expose with the election right around the corner, but we suspect the news will likely kill her chance at bringing those who are only slightly red in the red state of Arizona into the blue.

As of October 30, Sinema is leading in Real Clear Politics poll average by .2%.

From Project Veritas:

Project Veritas Action Fund has released undercover video from current Congresswoman and US Senate candidate Kyrsten Sinema’s campaign, exposing the campaign’s belief that to win in Arizona, Sinema must appear more moderate than she really is, and hide her progressive views from voters in the process. This is the sixth undercover video report Project Veritas has released in a series revealing secrets and lies from political campaigns in 2018.

Said James O’Keefe, founder and president of Project Veritas Action:

“Kyrsten Sinema used to be quite the radical firebrand. But now because she knows she must get moderate voters to win her senate race, she has perfected the art of playing it safe while diminishing her prior views and behavior.”

Arizonans will “actually shoot you”

Featured in this report is Sinema’s campaign manager Michelle Davidson, who explains that because of political pressures, Sinema cannot outright campaign on an assault weapons bans:

DAVIDSON: “… I think Kyrsten’s approach is so, I think, important. We can’t be talking about an assault weapons ban… “

In the video, Rep. Sinema says that Arizonans will “actually shoot you” if you support gun bans in an Arizona campaign. Davidson says that while Rep. Sinema can’t outwardly campaign on gun bans, what she can do is champion other gun control points:

DAVIDSON: “So we can’t talk about that [assault weapon bans] right? So what Kyrsten… the conversation that she can lead is how do we get to a place where we can, background checks… We’ve got to fix the gun show loophole, we have to fix the background check system. We’ve got to make it harder for people who have been convicted of domestic violence and other violent crimes to get guns—I mean those are the conversations we can have.”

Also featured in the report is Steve Andrews, a big donor to Sinema’s campaign for the Senate, who says that while not being able to campaign on assault weapon bans “voting I’d have to assume she’ll be okay.” Andrews adds “she won’t support assault weapons, I don’t think.”

Sinema Another Fake Moderate

Rep. Sinema makes her stance toward immigration clear, saying she believes the United States should grant a path to citizenship to anybody in the country who has not committed a “bad crime”:

SINEMA: “I believe that we should offer citizenship to every person in this country who isn’t bad. You know, if you haven’t committed a bad crime, you know, then you should get a path to citizenship. That’s what I believe.”

Also shown in the video are staffers working on Kyrsten Sinema’s campaign who admit that she is more progressive than she lets on. Lauren Fromm, a field organizer also featured in the report, says:

FROMM: “There’s a lot of very conservative people in Arizona and so [Sinema] can’t alienate the conservative or moderate conservative voters by being super pro- she is pro-choice. She is very liberal, she’s progressive.”

Fromm continues, saying Rep. Sinema doesn’t “want to draw too much attention to being progressive” because she’s trying to be more electable in such a conservative state. Fromm reiterates this, saying Rep. Sinema “has to capture all the moderate voters” because “Arizona is a red state.”

Another individual working on the campaign, Madison Snarr, says that Sinema will vote “democratic.” In discussing campaign messaging, Snarr mocks Sinema’s platform:

SNARR: “She’s going to vote for the interests of Arizonans. She’s going to stand up and protect Arizonan values. Whatever the f**k that means.”

Snarr says that if Arizonans like President Trump, they should not vote for Kyrsten Sinema.

Andrews, a donor to Rep. Sinema’s campaign, believes that she is a liberal, “but that’s not a way to win in this state.”

ANDREWS: “… She probably is [progressive] in her heart, but she knows to survive and get elected, she’s gotta walk the walk a little bit. And I respect that, I’m tired of losing.”

Andrews also explains that Rep. Sinema needs to be careful not to alienate any voters, but will still be a vote “against Trump”:

ANDREWS: “[Sinema can’t do] anything that’ll alienate any voters at this point in time. It’s gotta be all good. It’s gotta be all Martha McSally is a c**t… But she’ll be a vote… She’ll vote against Trump. If [the Democrats] get control of both houses during the Trump administration, it would be big, that’s why we’re so heavily invested in the Senate.”

Michael Smyser, another individual who works on Rep. Sinema’s campaign, explains that since US Senate seat terms are longer than US Congressional terms, Sinema will have more time to advance a more progressive agenda and will only have to be moderate once time for reelection comes.