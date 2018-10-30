WTI Pops Despite Sixth Weekly Crude Build In A Row

Demand concerns and contagion from equity carnage continue to weigh on WTI (overwhelming fears about supply disruptions in Iran and Venezuela) as it tested a $65 handle again today.

API reported a bigger than expected 5.69mm crude build, the sixth weekly rise in inventories in a row, as Gasoline and Distillates drewdown.

API

Crude +5.69mm (+3.2mm exp)

Cushing +1.44mm (+2.1mm exp)

Gasoline -3.5mm

Distillates -3.1mm

6 weeks of Crude builds in a row (and 6 weeks of Cushing builds and Distillate draws)...

The original 14.4mm build associate with Cushing was a typo from the provider.

WTI tested back into the $65 handle once again today, but some are suggesting that is weakness to buy...

“You’re approaching a level where a lot of traders are looking at value,” said Josh Graves, senior market strategist at RJO Futures in Chicago. “The market is looking at growth potential in the future and trading off of earnings announcements and anything that can give an outlook on what oil prices might be down the road.”

But WTI was hovering just above $66.00 ahead of the API data... dipped and then popped...