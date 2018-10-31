Cable Spikes After UK's Raab Brexit Comments

Headlines would suggest that UK Brexit Secretary Raab says a Brexit deal is expected by November 21st (in a letter to Hilary Benn, chairman of U.K. Parliament’s Brexit select committee):

“I would be happy to give evidence to the Committee when a deal is finalized, and currently expect 21 November to be suitable”

However, this is nothing more than a reiteration of his commitment from his July testimony to meet with the Select Committee -not for a Brexit deal (and the letter below simply restates his commitment to a deal).

But it seems the algos are buying this one...

We will see how long this lasts - three weeks is a long time in European politics.

As Brexit negotiations really start to heat up towards the business end of the procress, Statista has made a timeline of the key dates and events that lay ahead for the UK and EU as they attempt to move towards the planned end of the transition phase on December 31, 2020.

Full letter below: