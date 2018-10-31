Chicago PMI Plunges Back To 'Hard' Data Reality

For the third month in a row, Chicago Purchasing Managers signaled declining optimism about business. After some hopeful bounces mid-year PMI drops to 6-month lows (58.4 vs 60.0 expectations), catching down to the 'hard' data reality underlying the US "strongest economy ever."

Only 3 components rose relative to last month.

Prices paid rose at a slower pace, signaling expansion

New orders rose at a slower pace, signaling expansion

Employment rose at a faster pace, signaling expansion

Inventories rose at a slower pace, signaling expansion

Supplier deliveries rose at a faster pace, signaling expansion

Production rose at a faster pace , signaling expansion

Order backlogs rose at a slower pace, signaling expansion

Reality bites...

'Hope' was never a business strategy...