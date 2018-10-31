Harry Reid Furiously Backpedals After Trump Tweets 1993 Anchor Baby "Mistake"

Former Nevada Democratic Senator Harry Reid said that comments he made in 1993 over birthright citizenship were a "mistake," after President Trump fired off several tweets on Wednesday - one of which is a clip of Reid making virtually the same argument:

"If making it easy to be an illegal alien isn't enough, how about offering a reward for being an illegal alien? No sane country would do that, right? Guess again. If you break our laws by entering this country without permission to give birth to a child, we reward that child with US citizenship and guarantee a full access to all public and social services this society provides - and that's a lot of services. Is it any wonder that 2/3 of the babies born at taxpayer expense at county-run hospitals in Los Angeles are born to illegal alien mothers?"

Trump tweeted on Wednesday: "So-called Birthright Citizenship, which costs our Country billions of dollars and is very unfair to our citizens, will be ended one way or the other," adding "Harry Reid was right in 1993, before he and the Democrats went insane and started with the Open Borders."

So-called Birthright Citizenship, which costs our Country billions of dollars and is very unfair to our citizens, will be ended one way or the other. It is not covered by the 14th Amendment because of the words “subject to the jurisdiction thereof.” Many legal scholars agree..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2018

....Harry Reid was right in 1993, before he and the Democrats went insane and started with the Open Borders (which brings massive Crime) “stuff.” Don’t forget the nasty term Anchor Babies. I will keep our Country safe. This case will be settled by the United States Supreme Court! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2018

Trump then tweeted a clip of Reid introducing his bill

Harry Reid, when he was sane, agreed with us on Birthright Citizenship! pic.twitter.com/ypiE1QWKag — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2018

Reid called his comments a "mistake" on Wednesday following Trump's tweet.

"After I proposed that awful bill, my wife immediately sat me down and said ‘Harry, what are you doing? Don’t you know that my father was an immigrant," Reid said in a statement. "In my 36 years in Washington, there is no more valuable lesson I learned that the strength and power of immigrants and no issue I worked harder on than fixing our immigration system."

(Were Reid's in-laws illegal immigrants?)

If Trump needs clips of any more prominent Democrats arguing for strong borders, look no further: