Trump Bumps Border Troop Estimate To 15,000 As Migrant Caravan Advances

President Trump on Wednesday said that the number of military troops deployed to the southern US border could be as high as 15,000 - more than the 14,000 deployed in Afghanistan - as he vowed not to allow people from the "very dangerous" caravan to enter the country.

"Nobody is coming in. We're not allowing people to come in," said Trump.

Speaking with reporters at the White House, Trump said "we’ll go up to anywhere between 10 and 15,000 military personnel on top of Border Patrol, ICE and everybody else at the border," adding that the Untied States is "going to be prepared" and that migrants are "not coming into our country."

TRUMP: "We’ll go up to anywhere between 10 and 15,000 military personnel on top of Border Control, ICE, and everybody else at the border. Nobody’s coming in. We’re not allowing people to come in.” pic.twitter.com/jwId3zSjN6 — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) October 31, 2018

There are approxiamtely 2,100 National Guard members currently helping at the border, while the Pentagon last said that 5,200 active-duty troops could join them.

This troop deployment will only get worse with many more to go to Southern Border #nostunt #Trump - they will be armed https://t.co/9lwnVCMfxO — samriddle (@samriddle) October 31, 2018