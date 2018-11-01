49ers Cheerleader 'Takes A Knee' During National Anthem

It's not just the players; an unidentified 49ers cheerleader dropped down on one knee during the national anthem Thursday night before the team faced the Oakland Raiders, according to a picture tweeted by NBC Bay Area's Damian Trujillo.

NFL players have been kneeling in solidarity with former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

"I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color," said the former QB - whose kneeling movement which began in 2016 under the Obama administration has become a thorn in President Trump's side.

Nike's decision to spotlight Kaepernick in a September advertising campaign drew the ire of not only the President, but current and former members of the military along with many conservatives in general. Incensed Americans began protesting the footwear and apparel company - making videos of themselves burning Nike shoes and vowing never to buy from the the company again.

Setting half their lawn on fire while burning Nike shoes pic.twitter.com/rDqGGARzj0 — Things White Folks Like (@Things4WhitePpl) September 4, 2018

In May, NFL owners voted to fine players who knelt during the Anthem, however they backed off two months later and decided to let the players do their thing.

And know we have kneeling cheerleaders...