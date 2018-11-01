Dartmouth Prof.: "If We Don't Abolish Capitalism, Capitalism Will Abolish Us"

Authored by Rob Shimshock via Campus Reform,

A Dartmouth professor argued on Tuesday that "if we don't abolish capitalism, capitalism will abolish us."

Dartmouth College lecturer Mark Bray made the remark in an op-ed for Truthout, titled "How Capitalism Stokes the Far Right and Climate Catastrophe."

"We are on a deadline," Bray says. "Lesser-evilism among capitalist politicians may have some rationale when spending five minutes casting a ballot on Election Day, but we don’t have time for it to be a guiding strategical outlook. We need to organize movements to build popular power and shut down the industries that threaten our existence."

"Fascism is ascendant," the Ivy League professor continues. "The world is on fire. This is no time to be patient. If we don’t abolish capitalism, capitalism will abolish us."

Bray claims that the far right advocates for environmentally destructive policies, alleging that the faction prioritizes interests of certain groups over those of the entire planet, but takes his argument a step further by blaming capitalism.

"We must recognize that the climate crisis and the resurgence of the far right are two of the most acute symptoms of our failure to abolish capitalism," the scholar asserts. "A capitalist system that prioritizes profit and perpetual growth over all else is the mortal enemy of global aspirations for a sustainable economy that satisfies needs rather than stock portfolios."

Bray's faculty profile lists the Dartmouth lecturer as an associated visiting scholar of the school's Gender Research Institute. It also describes him as "a historian of human rights, terrorism, and political radicalism in Modern Europe." But Bray seems to have done more than just document issues of radicalism.

The professor donated half of the profits from his book "Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook" to Antifa.

He has also authored the introduction to an Antifa comic book and in a tweet displaying photos of what he suggested were Antifa flags made by kids at a summer camp, said "super rad!"

Campus Reform contacted Bray, asking him what his preferred alternative to capitalism would be among other questions, but the professor did not comment in time for press.