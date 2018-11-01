"Not For Them To Know" - Project Veritas Catches Andrew Gillum Campaign Staffer In Racist Slur

Authored by Mike Brest via The Daily Caller,

Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum is the latest to be stung by a Project Veritas undercover video. A video released on Thursday shows a campaign staffer they identify as Omar Smith using a racial slur and saying the candidate makes promises he knows he can’t keep.

“It’s a cracker state,” Smith stated. “Get it? Ask anybody outside of here. You go Port St. Lucie, Orlando … man them crackers ain’t gonna let us do that sh*t dawg. Boy, you crazy?”

He went on, saying, “Gillum is a progressive. He is a part of the crazy, crazy, crazies.”

Then the undercover reporter asked how Gillum plans to pay for many of his campaign promises, Smith said he couldn’t.

“That’s not for them to know … That’s not for [the voters] to know. Remember our saying, modern-day fairy tales start with ‘once I am elected.’”

Gillum is in a very tight race against Republican Rep. Ron DeSantis. According to an Ipsos Public Affairs poll released on Tuesday, Gillum is up six points.

President Donald Trump has waded into this race calling Gillum “a thief,” because the Tallahassee mayor has reportedly been under investigation by the FBI.

Project Veritas has also recently released videos on midterm election candidates Phil Bredesen and Sen. Claire McCaskill. The Daily Caller was unable to independently verify the video.