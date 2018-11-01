Adam Schiff, Maxine Waters Vow Revenge And Ramped-Up Russiagate If Dems Take House

Democratic lawmakers are licking their chops for the opportunity to settle a few scores and ensure that "Russiagate" follows President Trump into the 2020 election.

California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters told a group of constituents last week what she would do after the November 6th election, which she said "may be the most important one that you've ever had to experience."

The 80-year-old Rep. will chair the Financial Services Committee if Democrats regain control of the House.

"I will be the first African-American, the first woman to chair the powerful Financial Services Committee," Waters said. "That’s all of Wall Street. That’s all the insurance companies, that’s all the banks. And so, of course, the CEOs of the banks now are saying, ‘What can we do to stop Maxine Waters because if she gets in she’s going to give us a bad time?'"

She then threatened Republicans:

"I have people who are homeless who have never gotten back into a home. What am I going to do to you? What I am going to do to you is fair. I’m going to do to you what you did to us," Waters vowed.

Adam Schiff and Russia, Russia, Russia

Another California Democrat, Adam Schiff, told CNN's Wolf Blitzer last week that if Democrats take back the house he will instigate investigations into Russian money laundering as well as President Trump's businesses.

Schiff, the top Democrat on the intelligence panel, told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on "The Situation Room" that Russian money laundering is one area he wants to probe tied to Russia's 2016 election interference. Schiff said it's one issue where he didn't know whether special counsel Robert Mueller had been given authority to look into the matter. -CNN

"The question, though, that I don't know whether Mueller has been able to answer -- because I don't know whether he's been given the license to look into it -- is were the Russians laundering money through the Trump Organization?" said Schiff.

"And that will be a very high priority to get an answer to. For the reason that if they were doing this, it's not only a crime, but it's something provable," Schiff continued, suggesting that the Russians had found an issue they "could hold over the head" of Trump, and that they "that might be influencing US policy in a way that is against our national interest."

Schiff added that while the "Republicans walked away from the investigation, the Democratic minority has continued" their investigative efforts, adding "And that work won't stop when we take the majority."