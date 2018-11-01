Trump Says Military May Fire on Rock-Throwing Migrants

Following reports of migrants from a Central American caravan attacking Mexican forces, President Trump said that the US military currently amassing at the Southern border will treat rock throwers as gunmen.

"I hope there won't be that, but I will tell you this – anybody throwing rocks... we will consider that a firearm, because there's not much difference," said Trump.

On whether the military at southern border might fire on migrants, Pres Trump says "I hope not."



Trump's comments come on the heels of several clips featuring violent migrants, including this one of rocks being thrown at Mexican security forces on the Guatemalan border.