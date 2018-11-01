Trump 'Wouldn't Be Surprised' If Soros Helped Finance 'Migrant Caravan'

In the wake of the deadliest attack on Jews in American history, President Trump late Wednesday doubled down on his support for the theory that financier and liberal donor George Soros may be financing the caravan - a theory that was originally propagated by Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz - during a brief huddle with reporters.

Asked if he believed that Soros or other Democratic donors have been financing the caravan, Trump said that, while he didn't know, he "wouldn't be surprised."

"I wouldn't be surprised. I don't know who, but I wouldn't be surprised. A lot of people say yes," he told a Daily Mail journalist who asked him what he thought of the idea that Soros was funding the caravans.

The comments are almost guaranteed to provoke another round of outrage as some in the media have blamed Trump for inspiring suspect Robert Bowers' attack on the Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill Pittsburgh with rhetoric blaming Soros - whom liberals see as a stand-in for antisemitism - for the caravan.

Before embarking on his rampage, Bowers posted on the social media network Gab that Jewish aid organization HIAS, which helps resettle refugees, needed to be stopped. Helping to validate the claims of those who say Republicans have taken their criticisms too far, Soros was the first of more than a dozen prominent Democrats to find a pipe bomb in his mailbox during last week's spate of attempted mail bombings, which have been blamed on a Florida man who fervently supported the president and was said to have deliberately targeted his critics.

TRUMP on whether GEORGE SOROS is funding the migrant caravan:



"I don't know who, but I wouldn't be surprised. A lot of people say yes."pic.twitter.com/nnoAioG8SR — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) October 31, 2018

According to RT, more than 6,000 migrants are heading for the US border in four distinct caravans. The closest and largest group, numbering about 4,000, has made it as far as Juchitan, Mexico. Two more groups with about 2,000 migrants have just left El Salvador.

While it's unclear who exactly is funding the massive coordinated operation to provide support and logistical help to the migrants during their journey, one thing should be obvious: They are getting help from somewhere. Over the past few weeks, aid workers have been spotted handing out cash to migrants, while local groups have supplied them with food and shelter. Most recently, migrants have been spotted boarding chartered buses that ferried them to their next stop toward the US.