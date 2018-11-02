Hot-Tempered Alec Baldwin Arrested After Parking Lot Assault

Actor Alec Baldwin was arrested on Friday following a dispute over a parking spot in Mahnattan, reports NBC New York.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that the other man swooped into a parking spot Baldwin was waiting for near 10th Street and 5th Avenue. An argument ensued and Alec "punched the guy."

One witness tells us Alec yelled "F**k off" during the fight. Cops were called and Alec was arrested. Baldwin lives in the area. -TMZ

Baldwin was arrested in 2014 for disorderly conduct, and was acquitted in a battery case involving a photographer in the 1990s.

In 2013, Baldwin chased a photographer outside his Manhattan apartment, calling him a "cocksucking fag."

Get away from my wife and the baby with the camera," Baldwin can be heard yelling. "What fucking language you want that in?"

In 2007, Baldwin left his 11-year-old daughter Ireland a voicemail in which he called her a "rude, thoughtless, little pig," adding "you don't have the brains or the decency as a human being."

The hot-tempered Baldwin continued: "I don't give a damn that you're 12 years old, or 11 years old, or that you're a child, or that your mother is a thoughtless pain in the ass who doesn't care about what you do as far as I'm concerned," adding "Once again I have made an a** of myself trying to get to a phone. You have humiliated me for the last time with this phone."