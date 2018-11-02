Lira Spikes To 3-Month Highs After US Lifts Sanctions On Turkish Officials

Following a court's decision to free American pastor Andrew Brunson in October, Washington has decided to lift sanctions on some Turkish officials.

Specifically, Turkey’s Minister of Justice Abdulhamit Gul and Minister of Interior Suleyman Soylu, who were sanctioned for their roles in organizations responsible for the arrest and detention of Pastor Andrew Brunson, were removed from Treasury’s sanctions list early Friday.

The Lira is rebounding further on the news...

To 3-month highs...

Of course, we are sure people will decry this move as Trump 'promised' there was no 'deal' to have Brunson released; but given the fact that the sanctions were placed because of Turkey's decision not to release him, this seems redundant.

In response, Turkey has reciprocated and removed sanctions on two US officials - Jeff Sessions and Kirsten Nielsen.