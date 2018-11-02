"Not True" - Stocks, Yuan Slide After Admin Official Denies Trump Trade Deal Rumor

It seems it was 'noise' after all, CNBC's Eamon Javers confirms that The White House is admitting that "there is a long way to go" on a trade-deal with China... stocks and yuan are rapidly erasing their hope-strewn ramp...
NEW: A senior administration official tells me that the report president Trump is ready to cut a trade deal with China is not true. “There is a long way to go” on negotiations, the official said.— Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) November 2, 2018
Stocks are tumbling...
And Yuan is dropping notably...
So was it just a ruse to juice stocks ahead of midterms? Surely not?