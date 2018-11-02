President Trump Sends His Most Direct Warning To Iran Yet...

Having reportedly 'folded' by agreeing to let eight countries - including Japan, India and South Korea - keep buying Iranian oil after it reimposes sanctions on the OPEC producer next week, it seems President Trump wanted to show how tough he is once again.

In what can only be described as a 'Game Of Thrones'-style tweet, the president just tweeted an image of himself with the words "Sanctions Are Coming" (playing on the HBO show's 'Winter is Coming' warning)...

The identity of the countries getting waivers is expected to be released officially on Monday, when U.S. restrictions against oil dealings with Iran go back into effect.

“We’re quite confident moving forward that the actions that are being taken are going to help us exert maximum pressure against the Iranian regime,” deputy State Department spokesman Robert Palladino said at a briefing on Thursday. “This leading state sponsor of terrorism is going to see revenues cut off significantly that will deprive it of its ability to fund terrorism throughout the region.”

Still, reverting back to the Game of Thrones analogy, we hope Tr7ump is not underestimating the 'dragon' that Iran has at its back.