Stocks Slammed Into Red As Apple Tumbles, Trade Deal Hopes Evaporate

After a brief bounce this morning, Apple is trading down over 7% and back below the trillion-dollar market cap level

(yes we know new shares outstanding are imminent)

This has weighed on an already weak market as hopes for a China trade deal evaporate...

Three senior administration officials now telling me there is no indication of an imminent trade deal with China. Options are always being discussed behind the scenes, but no significant progress, I’m told. https://t.co/wXeb28Aofv — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) November 2, 2018

