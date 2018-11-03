Partisanship Rules At The Midterms

As the U.S. midterms approach, a survey by YouGov suggests that there is only one thing at the front of most voters' minds.

Ahead of healthcare issues, immigration and the economy, Statista's Martin Armstrong notes that the largest share of respondents said that a candidate's political party is the most important factor in deciding who they will vote for.

In what is turning out to be a vote either for or against the president, the elections are going to be a major bellwether for the first two years of Trump.

The importance for those on both sides of the partisan divide is clearly not being underestimated.