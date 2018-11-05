Wounded SEAL Dan Crenshaw Calls On SNL Donate $1 Million To Veteran's Charity After Mocking Him

Texas GOP congressional candidate Dan Crenshaw called on Saturday Night Live and Pete Davidson to donate $1 million to charity following a widely-panned joke about Crenshaw's war injuries.

During Saturday night's episode of SNL, Davidson - who most recently made news for his failed relationship with pop star Ariana Grande, joked "You may be surprised to hear he’s a congressional candidate for Texas and not a hit man in a porno movie," adding dismissively "Sorry, I know he lost his eye in war or whatever."

In response to Davidson's off-color jokes, Crenshaw told CNN "I do not demand an apology. He probably should apologize, but I don’t want some hollow apology," adding "I think what him and maybe the producers at SNL should do is pool their money together — let’s throw a figure out there, a million dollars — and let’s donate that to a series of veteran’s nonprofits."

"There’s a lot of veterans that really need help, and frankly, this kind of thing is offensive to them. They feel laughed at," he added.

Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL, lost an eye during a 2012 tour in Afghanistan due to an IED blast. "One of our Afghan interpreters stepped on a pressure plate right in front of me. About 15 pounds of explosives dismembered him right in front of my face. It blinded me, shattered me and knocked me over," he told the Daily Caller in March.

He redeployed twice after losing his eye.