Bonds Jump, Dollar Dumps After Dems Win House

US equity futures are fading off earlier highs, bond yields are tumbling along with the dollar after several media outlets have called the House for Democrats (while Republicans maintain control of the Senate).

It was quite a roller-coaster for the dollar but it's been a one-way-street lower since the odds of a Dem House triggered the calls...

And as the dollar fades, safe-haven buying in bonds and gold is evident...

For now S&P futures are still green but clinging to a critical support level at the 200DMA

Still a long way to go until the cash market open tomorrow in New York.