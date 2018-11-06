Fake Trump Supporter Scams Conservatives Out Of $150,000 On GoFundMe After Being "Disowned"

A twitter grifter claiming to be a black Trump supporter has scammed conservatives out of $150,000, after claiming she was disowned by her parents for "coming out" as black Trump supporter, reports NYmag.

Over the past few months, the conservative sections of social media have become fixated on the #WalkAway campaign, urging Democrats and minorities to take off their blinders and join the Republican party. Late last month, it seemed that the Republican party had added a black college student named Quran to its ranks. -NYmag

The woman, a Howard University student named Quran, tweeted: "I will not hide any longer,, the left has made us feel as if us black republicans should hide!! but not anymore!! #BlacksForTrump #WalkAway #maga" on October 27.

Quran then tweeted: "thank you all so much for your overwhelming support. After seeing this tweet my parents cut me off and refuse to pay my university tuition. So if you can find it in your hearts to help this young, black republican pay for school it would be appreciated," which included a link to a now-inactive GoFundMe campaign.

She then posted - and was called out on - a fake text exchange with her "mother," after which she came clean, tweeting "hot take: stealing from republicans isn't bad because republicans arent ppl," followed by "Trump is a racist, homophobic, transphobic, bigot AND YOU THINK MY BLACK ASS WOULD SUPPORT THAT ROTTING CARROT??"

I don’t know if these texts were originally real or not, but they were definitely not from her mum / to her pic.twitter.com/CcVoj8TOLJ — Alex Bruce-Smith (@alexbrucesmith) November 4, 2018

@chckpeas also posted what appears to be an order for a $1250.00 iPhone XS Max:

Quran even received support from some on the left - one of whom said she would send her money "just for doing this."

All in all, Quran was rumored to have raised $150,000 through the GoFundMe campaign - though she told NYmag that her take was much lower.

Unfortunately, I have to be the buzzkill and report that the rumors of Quran’s take are highly exaggerated. Over the phone on Saturday, Quran admitted that she didn’t raise much of anything, and that she’d refunded what she had received. “That’s between me and the IRS,” she said coyly when I asked how much she’d gotten. -NYmag

"I just honestly didn’t want to take their money. Yeah, I can’t pay for school but I don’t want Republican money to pay for it,” she told NYmag, adding "I just want everyone to think I’m the finesse queen, which I am."

It's also possible of course that she lied to NYmag's Brian Feldman. Perhaps sensing prison time in her future, she said on Tuesday that she will return the money, tweeting "returning 150k... do y'all think I'm stupid??"

According to Feldman, Quran says her only regret is that "she wishes a better photo of her had gone viral."