PA Man Threatens To "Shoot Up" Voting Location

A Pennsylvania man reportedly threatened to "shoot up" a polling station in Washington County on Tuesday morning just after 8 a.m.

According to police, 48-year-old Christopher Thomas Queen of Claysville arrived at the South Franklin social hall, only to be told he was not registered to vote in that area, reports CBS Pittsburgh.

Source: Washington County Jail

Queen is said to have become enraged - telling volunteers he was going to get a gun and "shoot up" the polling station.

Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Steve Willing

Queen “became upset, told the poll workers he was going to go get a gun and come back and shoot them," Melanie Ostrander, Washington County's assistant elections director, told the AP. The incident reportedly occurred at the Franklin Volunteer Fire Department in the township of South Franklin. Queen does not have a registered attorney, according to court documents viewed by the AP, and phone calls to his residence were not answered. -The Hill

He faces charges of terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.