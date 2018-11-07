Democrat Defeated By Dead Brothel Owner In Nevada Legislature Vote

Upset victories by a Democratic candidates for US Senate and the Nevada governorship drew national attention to the political news cycle in the Silver State Tuesday night. But lost amid the flurry of headlines was the landslide victory by Nevada brothel owner Dennis Hof, the self-described "Trump from Pahrump", who clinched a seat in the state legislature despite having died three weeks ago.

Despite his untimely demise in October while celebrating his 72nd birthday, Hof had been heavily favored to defeat Democratic candidate Lesia Romanov in Nevada’s deep-red 36th Assembly District, as we highlighted last month. The district spans several rural communities and large swaths of desert in the southern part of the state.

Hof was found dead on Oct. 16 after a weekend of partying, and while officials haven't determined the cause of death, they do not suspect foul play. His body was found at his Love Ranch brothel by porn star Ron Jeremy and a prostitute employed at the brothel.

Hof's bio featured several notable parallels to Trump's. He starred in the HBO reality series "Cathouse" and wrote a book titled "The Art of the Pimp," a play on Trump's famous "The Art of the Deal."

His seat will be filled by another Republican who will be chosen during a joint meeting process lead by county commissioners which brings us to the practical considerations that helped buoy Hof's bid from beyond the grave. Though Hof was running in a deep-red district, some conservative voters had reservations about his business. But by dying, Hof handed these voters the opportunity to vote for a Republican, but avoid being represented by a man who earned his living from legalized prostitution.

Hof's campaign manager, Chuck Muth, said as much during an interview with the Guardian.

"There are a lot of Republicans who were uncomfortable voting for Dennis because of the nature of his business and they now know that he is not the one who will be serving," Muth said. "They will feel much more comfortable casting the ballot for him knowing there will be another Republican to replace him," he added.

Talk about a win-win...