"We Know Where You Sleep At Night": Antifa Mob Whose Founder Loves Assassination Targets Tucker Carlson At Home

Update: Twitter has suspended Smash Racism DC.

A group of Antifa protesters which confronted Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) in a restaurant last month took to the residence of Tucker Carlson on Wednesday evening, ringing the doorbell of his upscale home while chanting: "Tucker Carlson, we will fight! We know where you sleep at night!"

The threatening protest, claimed by Anti-fascist group Smash Racism DC , echoes June protests at the homes of Trump admin officials Kristjen Nielsen and Stephen Miller amid controversy over immigration policy.

One protestor can be seen ringing the doorbell outside Carlson's residence, while the rest of the group chanted anti-Carlson slogans.

The co-founder of Smash Racism DC, fired college professor Michael Isaacson, made headlines last year after tweeting about teaching "future dead cops" and assassinating both President Trump and VP Mike Pence the day before they won the 2016 election. Isaacson describes himself as a "pansexual" activist not limited to a gender or sexuality.

Issacson made the media rounds after his controversial tweets - even appearing on Tucker Carlson's show on September 14, 2017 in a performance he was widely ridiculed over.

Isaacson was caught on an undercover Project Veritas video last January encouraging his supporters to "throat punch" conservatives, which he refers to as Nazis.

"Generally speaking, Nazis will only actually attack people if they strongly outnumber them because Nazis are essentially cowards. So if it's three of them and a homeless guy, they're going to beat him up. If it's one of them and like six other people, they're gonna run the f*ck away," he said.

Throat punching is just a joke, huh? @lacymacauley seems to think so, but our footage seems to say differently. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/jNPUq1rlQQ — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) January 19, 2017

This isn't the first time Carlson has been targeted by the left. In a podcast last month, the popular Fox News host said he's "not a restaurant guy anymore" because of the treatment he receives while dining throughout DC.

"I can't really go to a lot of restaurants anymore because I get yelled at," he said on a National Review podcast. "I don't feel threatened, but having someone scream, 'Fuck you!' at a restaurant, it just wrecks your meal."

Shortly after the first video was posted, the anti-fascist group posted four more videos of protestors chanting more slogans. While the videos do not show an interaction with Carlson, there is a reason to believe that he was in the studio at the time, preparing for his evening show.

Smash Racism DC tweeted:"Racist scumbag, leave town!” Every night you spread fear into our homes—fear of the other, fear of us, and fear of them. Each night you tell us we are not safe. Tonight you’re reminded that we have a voice. Tonight, we remind you that you are not safe either."

“Racist scumbag, leave town!”



Every night you spread fear into our homes—fear of the other, fear of us, and fear of them. Each night you tell us we are not safe. Tonight you’re reminded that we have a voice. Tonight, we remind you that you are not safe either.#KnockKnockTucker pic.twitter.com/QlNVKS4oxN — Smash Racism DC (@SmashRacismDC) November 7, 2018

Another tweet said: "No borders! No walls! No USA at all!” This is what we think of your racist rhetoric and fearmongering toward immigrants, @TuckerCarlson."

“No borders! No walls! No USA at all!”



This is what we think of your racist rhetoric and fearmongering toward immigrants, @TuckerCarlson.#KnockKnockTucker pic.twitter.com/2KHHPzQGkx — Smash Racism DC (@SmashRacismDC) November 8, 2018

The same group confronted Texas Senator Ted Cruz last month at a restaurant after threatening him over Twitter:

Smash Racism DC, the violent antifa group that confronted @Tedcruz and his family and then threatened them, deleted one of their more incriminating statements from @Twitter. The threat is still live on their @Facebook page. pic.twitter.com/WoJ2K17CVQ — Far Left Watch (@FarLeftWatch) September 25, 2018

Perhaps calls to action from the likes of Maxine Waters, Eric Holder and Hillary Clinton are having an impact?