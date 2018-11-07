What's Next For The Bond Market? Wall Street Tackles The "Most Important" Question

As we noted this morning, despite the coming fiscal gridlock, December rate hike odds actually increased this morning ahad of the Fed's policy decision tomorrow, with two more hikes still priced in for 2019, even as both equity and rate volatility tumble in unison. Meanwhile, despite the sharp decline in rate volatility, the recent stability in the bond market is not seen as lasting long, with a confluence of factors converging to impact the "most important" catalyst behind this year's instability in risk assets - the 10Y yield - which will likely continue rising after the current period of calm.

There are several reasons for that, among which:

Supply Concerns: With the US set to issue over $1.3 trillion in new debt in calendar 2018, investors not only have to digest record-sized Treasury auctions, but accept that much more borrowing is to come. In fact, as some have speculated, a House led by the Democrats raises the specter of possible infrastructure spending, and President Donald Trump has indicated he may be willing to work with them on that. On top of that, recent government bond saleshave already shown signs of weakening demand.

To be sure, today's "dismal" 30Y auction already showed that something is not quite right with the bond market when the sale of $19BN in 30Y paper clearly stunned the bond market, and instantly repriced the long end higher in a harbinger of what may be in story in the coming months.

So what happens next? Below is a summary of some of the more notable sell-side views laid out this morning, courtesy of Bloomberg: