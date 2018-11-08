Democrats Demand "Preservation Of All Materials" Related To Mueller & Sessions

That didn't take long...

Just 24 hours after retaking control of Congress in the Midterms, ABC News is reporting that four senior members - House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Adam Schiff (D-CA), Oversight and Government Reform Committee Ranking Member Elijah Cummings (D-MD), and Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein - sent letters to top Administration officials demanding the preservation of all documents and materials relevant to the work of the Office of the Special Counsel or the firing of Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

In their letters, the Members wrote:

"Committees of the United States Congress are conducting investigations parallel to those of the Special Counsel's office, and preservation of records is critical to ensure that we are able to do our work without interference or delay. Committees will also be investigating Attorney General Sessions' departure. We therefore ask that you immediately provide us with all orders, notices, and guidance regarding preservation of information related to these matters and investigations."

The letters were sent to numerous Trump administration officials including the White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, FBI Director Chris Wray, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, CIA Director Gina Haspel, Deputy U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Robert Khuzami, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, NSA Director Paul Nakasone, IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig, and Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker.

While it is clear, judging from this request and extensive list, that Democrats intend to lift every stone in search of an obstruction of justice impeachment smoking gun, Progressive strategist Delvone Michael on Thursday said that House Democrats first move upon taking back the House shouldn’t be impeachment, saying likely Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) should strive to implement a more “measured” agenda.

“As far as investigations go, she should be extremely measured - I don’t think impeachment should be the first thing that comes - I know the mob wants that but some adults have to be adults in the room,” Michael, a senior political strategist at Working Families, told Hill.TV co-hosts Krystal Ball and Buck Sexton on “Rising.”

We suspect they will not listen, as Bret Stephens noted earlier.