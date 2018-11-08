Prof.: Nobody In GOP "More Than Three Handshakes Away From A Nazi"

Authored by Celine Ryan via Campus Reform,

A New York professor asserted on Monday that there is “nobody” in the current Republican party who is “more than three handshakes away from a Nazi."

Angus Johnston, a professor at Hostos Community College, part of the City University of New York, made the statement in a response to recent reports that Republican Kris Kobach, who President Donald Trump endorsed for Kansas governor accepted donations from white nationalists.

"There's nobody in the contemporary GOP who's more than three handshakes away from a Nazi,” Johnston said, who describes himself as an “advocate of American student activism.”

The professor referenced Iowa Republican Rep. Steve King, whose recent campaign ad was widely criticized as racist.

“I'm convinced that this is the biggest reason the Republican Party has been so reluctant to repudiate Steve King, even as the costs of embracing him have risen,” Johnston said. “They're scared to death of the precedent.”

But the professor did not substantiate his claim beyond Kobach and King.

Johnston expressed delight earlier in 2018 when neighboring Democrats did not offer financial help to the Lincoln, Nebr. GOP office after vandals threw bricks through the office windows, The Daily Caller News Foundation reported.

He called this lack of action “the most hopeful sign [he’d] seen in months.”

In addition to teaching college courses, Johnston supports left-wing “student activism.” On his website studentactivism.net, students can find door-knocking and campaign tips, as well as order forms for stickers that read “Fight Fascism." Johnston says he has had thousands of stickers made in order to fill the demand. Although he bills the stickers as “free,” the fine print indicates that he expects to be compensated for his efforts.

"Well, there’s no set charge per sticker, but don’t make me a chump,” Johnston’s website reads. "I’m going to put the first chunk of cash I receive directly into buying more stickers, and I’m hoping this works out well enough to be a model that I can use again in the future without draining my bank account. In other words, if you send me a dollar and ask for five hundred stickers, that’s not going to be sustainable.”

Campus Reform reached out to Johnston for comment but did not receive a response in time for publication.