Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg Admitted To Hospital

85-year-old Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has reportedly been hospitalized after fracturing three ribs in fall at court.

She went to George Washington University Hospital early this morning, according to emailed statement from Supreme Court.

“Tests showed that she fractured three ribs on her left side and she was admitted for observation and treatment,” statement says.

As a reminder, Ginsburg broke two ribs in a fall in 2012, has had two prior bouts with cancer, and had a stent implanted to open a blocked artery in 2014.

As a reminder, Ginsburg broke two ribs in a fall in 2012, has had two prior bouts with cancer, and had a stent implanted to open a blocked artery in 2014.

