Malibu Evacuated As "Apocalyptic" Fire Rages; 75,000 Told To Flee Ventura County

The upscale California town of Malibu has been ordered to evacuate after a raging wildfire jumped the 101 freeway at approximately 5 a.m. and barreled towards the seaside community amid high winds.

MANDATORY evacuation is in effect for the entire area south of the 101 Fwy from the Ventura County line to Las Virgenes / Malibu Canyon, and southward to the ocean, including all of City of Malibu. (Update 6:55 AM) Residents should use PCH to evacuate and avoid canyon roads. -Malibucity.org

Fire has jumped the 101 freeway at Liberty Canyon and is well established on the south side of the freeway.Avoid 101 of commuting, large back-ups behind closure pic.twitter.com/1BbrDUPgSj — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) November 9, 2018

WOW: THIS is the 101 Freeway on Friday morning during rush hour with smoke from the coming fire(s) pushed by the high winds.

MALIBU: all of it is under Mandatory evacuation. #woolseyfire #fire #FridayFeeIing pic.twitter.com/h8rjZ0B6wA — Tony Potts (@TonyPotts1) November 9, 2018

Wow. #WoolseyFire from Marina del Rey this morning. Hope everyone gets to safety ASAP!! 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/TPTc3msiUH — Christina Cindrich (@MissCindrich) November 9, 2018

75,000 homes in LA and Ventura counties were ordered to evacuate as a second fire broke out Thursday afternoon, destroying an unknown number of structures. The Woolsey Fire was zero percent contained as of 6 a.m. Friday after destroying at least 8,000 acres.

Biggest area of concern right now for the #WoosleyFire area stretching from Southern Simi Valley on the north to Oak Park on the south and Long Canyon on the west. #Breaking pic.twitter.com/PFbJFkwn4k — Bernie Deyo🔥 (@BDP473) November 9, 2018

Intense winds fueled the #WoolseyFire overnight. Information regarding the fire, which started in Ventura County, can be found at: https://t.co/bHvQyeV2kG - Interactive Map for LA City: https://t.co/6zF8tupXK2 pic.twitter.com/reXJ7PFtDG — Erik Scott (@PIOErikScott) November 9, 2018

CBS2 reporter Tom Wait described conditions on the ground as “apocalyptic,” as ember and ash rained down on the streets below. A large swatch of Malibu was under a new mandatory evacuation Friday morning: from Liberty Canyon, west to Decker Canyon, south to the Pacific Coast Highway. Ventura County Fire Department spokesman Scott Dettorre told CBS2 that “dozens of homes” had been damaged or destroyed, but there was no exact count. -CBS Los Angeles

"The fire has progressed down into the city of Thousand Oaks," said Dettorre.

The devastating #WoosleyFire is going wild nearby and all I can think about is how thankful I am for firefighters and first responders who put our lives first before their own. I’m thankful for their strong supportive families too. Give some love to @LAFD. pic.twitter.com/iJTGpSrHEN — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 9, 2018

Horrific conditions for the firefight will only worsen as the sun comes up. Dangerously strong wind gusts near 60 mph and bone dry conditions. We're on #CBSLA and #KCAL9 with everything you need to know @CBSLAPeter @suzmarques @StephatCBS2 pic.twitter.com/oEYe8Vw8Um — Danielle Gersh (@DanielleGersh) November 9, 2018

#BREAKING Entire city of #Malibu under mandatory evacuation order due to #Woolseyfire. Fire continues to move quickly - 0% containment @10News pic.twitter.com/9TGIETqDEo — Kalyna Astrinos (@KalynaAstrinos) November 9, 2018

"It’s a mandatory evacuation, what that means is, you don’t have to leave, we want you to leave," said Ventura County Fire spokesman Rich Macklan. "But people know they can’t get back in once they do leave. We want people to leave early, when firefighters ask you to, because firefighting equipment needs to come in and do their work. And if you leave early, it helps us tremendously."

LOOK: The intensifying #WoolseyFire, northwest of Los Angeles, quadrupled in size in just hours, already burning dozens of homes and threatening 30,000 more; bone dry conditions and erratic winds are rapidly fanning the flames https://t.co/kQETfK3PPu pic.twitter.com/BdSiwUiCzZ — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) November 9, 2018

#WoosleyFire is now headed for area stretching from Zuma Beach to #Malibu. City of Malibu has issued mandatory evac order. Traffic flowing on PCH...,not sure how long it will stay at this pace @KNX1070 pic.twitter.com/6ZjZHqbU8q — Pete Demetriou (@knxpete) November 9, 2018

