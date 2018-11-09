No Blue Wave In 2018... But A Tsunami Of Hate

Authored by Brigitte Gabriel, op-ed via The Daily Caller,

In the early evening following the midterm elections, Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s wife was home alone when she suddenly became startled by a loud thumping at her door. The thumping came from a group of Antifa radicals, whose desire it was to strike terror into the hearts of Carlson’s family.

Susan Carlson ran upstairs as the mob that CNN refers to as “protesters” screamed disgusting threats at the Carlson residence, spray-painted the driveway and continued to try to force entry through the front door, which they broke.

The only thing seemingly missing from this display of intimidation and hatred were burning tiki torches. While the radical left seems preoccupied with labeling everyone that disagrees with their political views as white supremacist Nazis, including Israel-loving Middle Eastern women such as myself, threatening displays like this seem awfully similar to the days of the KKK burning crosses on the lawns of blacks they wanted to leave town.

That was the message these radicals wanted to send to Tucker Carlson, along with his wife and children, who thank God were not home at the time: leave town and shut up.

As someone who has had my own personal address posted publicly by a leftist reporter, the thought of a mother of four hiding in her upstairs closet fearing for her life sends chills down my spine, as it should any decent human being.

How did we get here?

Why is this thirst for intimidation and violence becoming more commonplace?

Let’s take a trip down memory lane:

Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up … If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd, and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.

Those were the exact words of Congresswoman Maxine Waters at a rally in June 2018. Waters then doubled down on her calls for intimidation and harassment in an MSNBC interview, declaring that she has “no sympathy” for Trump supporters.

The people are going to turn on them. They’re going to protest. They’re going to absolutely harass them until they decide that they’re going to tell the president, ‘No, I can’t hang with you.’

CNN bravely came to Waters’ defense when it reported that President Trump “misconstrued” the congresswoman’s words.

Support the president, and it’s open season on you. That’s the message of not only the black-masked Antifa cowards who attempted to force entry into Tucker Carlson’s home, but Rep. Maxine Waters, and increasingly, the new Democrat party.

Former Obama Attorney General Eric Holder recently corrected Michelle Obama’s notion that “when they go low, we go high,” referring of course to anyone who didn’t support her husband’s political agenda.

“When they go low, we kick them. That’s what this new Democrat party is all about.” Holder proclaimed to a crowd of cheering supporters.

Or how about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s statement,

“You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for, what you care about. That’s why I believe if we are fortunate enough to win back the House and/or the Senate, that’s when civility can start again.”

There is a disturbing dehumanization coming from the very heart of the Democrat party, while dangerous radicals continue to take them at their word, blocking traffic in the streets, chanting obscenities toward the president and his supporters, and even engaging in violence and destruction of property.

This dangerous trend should’ve been stopped years ago when it started.

On the same day that CNN “reporter” Jim Acosta threw a tantrum over not being able to interrupt and talk over the president of the United States at a news conference, Tucker Carlson’s wife was hiding in a closet, calling 911, as a leftist mob gathered outside her home.

It’s time for local and federal law enforcement to put Antifa on notice that their domestic terrorism will not be tolerated any longer.

It’s time for big tech platforms such as Facebook and Twitter to give as much diligence to snuffing out true hate from the left as they do political opposition from the right.

Waters should have been removed from her position by the Ethics Committee for her incitement to harm her political opponents. Sadly, the GOP — which will soon be in the House minority — failed to even investigate the matter. Consequence? Say hello to the new head of the House Financial Services Committee.

Tolerance for terrorizing those you disagree with is not tolerance. It’s complicity. If those who fan the flames of radicalism are not held accountable, we can expect more threats, more mobs and more violence.