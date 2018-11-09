Police Respond To Active Shooter Situation At North Carolina High School

Police was responding on Friday to active shooter situation at the Topsail High School, near Wilmington according to WECT, a local television station. Law enforcement sources say the scene is “still active.”

Based on live pictures from WECT-TV, there is a heavy law enforcement presence at the school, which is located at 245 N. Saint Johns Church Road in Hampstead.



There have been no immediate reports of injuries and students were not due to report to class until 8 a.m. WECT reported that there may have been some students on campus when the incident was reported around 7 a.m.

A Pender County dispatcher told Reuters that deputies were responding to a situation at a local high school, but could not elaborate.

Law enforcement in @PenderCounty_NC is responding to reports of an active shooter at Topsail High School this morning. According to Capt. James Rowell with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, it is still an active scene. #ILM #Brunsco #Pender #CapeFear — Joe Catenacci (@JoeCats19) November 9, 2018

“It’s extremely busy right now,” an emergency dispatcher told Time magazine. “All of our units are trying to take this person into custody.”

Surf City Middle School, just over 8 miles from Topsail, has also reportedly been placed on lockdown.

Fortunately, this happened before school. Police told my wife Surf City Middle buses were taking kids to the Lowe’s in Surf City. Not sure about other schools. — Marlon Weems (@GeekTrader) November 9, 2018

According to unconfirmed social media reports the shooter may be on the roof of the school