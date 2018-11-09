Stocks, Gold, Yields Tumble After 'Hot' PPI

US equities are extending post-FOMC losses following a hotter-than-expected producer price print. Bond yields and bullion prices are also tumbling as the dollar holds on to its gains...
Gold and stocks are lower as bond safe-havens are bid...
US equities are quickly erasing the week's gains...
The major indices are breaking or testing back to critical technical levels...
As the dollar extends post-Powell gains...
However, anxiety over the hot-flation print seems overdone as Ian Sheperdson notes - the crude collapse means this is the peak for now...
The next big, sustained move in core PPI inflation will be to the downside. pic.twitter.com/4FRsDvmIda— Ian Shepherdson (@IanShepherdson) November 9, 2018