Stocks, Gold, Yields Tumble After 'Hot' PPI

US equities are extending post-FOMC losses following a hotter-than-expected producer price print. Bond yields and bullion prices are also tumbling as the dollar holds on to its gains...

Gold and stocks are lower as bond safe-havens are bid...

US equities are quickly erasing the week's gains...

The major indices are breaking or testing back to critical technical levels...

As the dollar extends post-Powell gains...

However, anxiety over the hot-flation print seems overdone as Ian Sheperdson notes - the crude collapse means this is the peak for now...