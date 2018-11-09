Trump Blasts Barack After Michelle Unloads On President

President Trump fired back at the Obamas, ahead of their book tour, following Michelle's comments that she will "never forgive" Trump for the "xenophobic" 'birther' claims that her husband was not actually born in America.

In excerpts from her memoir "Becoming" obtained by The Washington Post,

"The whole thing was crazy and mean-spirited, of course, its underlying bigotry and xenophobia hardly concealed," the former first lady writes. "But it was also dangerous, deliberately meant to stir up the wingnuts and kooks." “What if someone with an unstable mind loaded a gun and drove to Washington? What if that person went looking for our girls? Donald Trump, with his loud and reckless innuendos, was putting my family’s safety at risk. And for this I’d never forgive him," she continues.

As The Hill reports, the book, which is set to release Tuesday, details the first lady's early life in Chicago all the way through to her time as first lady, and includes her feelings of shock and disbelief following Trump's election in 2016.

But, as Mediaite.com reports, President Trump - as is his way - was not taking this lying down. During a Friday morning pool spray at the White House, Trump was asked about Michelle Obama’s comments. His reply?

“I guess she wrote a book. She got paid a lot of money to write a book. And they always insist you come up with controversial. Well, I’ll give you a little controversy back. I’ll never forgive [Barack Obama] for what he did to our United States military. By not funding properly, it was depleted. Everything was old and tired. And I came in and I had to fix it.” Trump added, “So I’ll never forgive him for what he did to our military. I’ll never forgive him for what he did in many other ways — which I’ll talk to you about in the future.”

"I'll never forgive [Obama] for what he did to our United States military." —President Donald J. Trump respond's to Michelle's "never forgive" comment. pic.twitter.com/CxvYgi9Ycc — nwsltr (@nwsltrMe) November 9, 2018

We suspect - given the timing of Michelle's 10-city book tour that is scheduled to kick off Tuesday in her hometown of Chicago - this little feud is far from over...