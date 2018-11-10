Tom Luongo: Hillary Will Indict Herself

Authored by Rory Hall via The Daily Coin,

The lead up to the 2018 midterm elections was pretty spectacular. The fall out since even more so.

"Let’s horse trade here. You give me a middle class tax cut, I’ll give you marijuana legalization. Hell, I just got rid of Jeff Sessions for you. How are my white, upper middle class liberal friends in Gainesville, 20 miles down the road, going to argue with getting rid of Jeff Sessions and pushing for marijuana legalization. How are they going to stay in their NPC mode of #Orangeman Bad…with that? Are they going to say, “Oh, we can’t cut taxes on the middle class.” Are you kidding? Pelosi can’t fight that." - Tom Luongo ~The Daily Coin

During the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court confirmation hearings we witnessed the transformation of Donald J. Turmp from “I think I can” to full blown “I’m in charge of the United States – I’m the President, President Donald J. Trump.”

This was reaffirmed during the 60 Minutes interview with Leslie Stahl when he actually told her that he was the President and she was not.

The past couple of months have been interesting to watch President Trump morph into a true alpha male, in charge of each situation he is involved. It will be interesting to see, now that the midterms are over, how President Trump conducts himself on the global stage. Dealing with a bunch of low IQ reporters who only use the talking points they are provided is one thing, dealing with President Xi Jinping and President Putin is a whole other situation. These men, like Trump, are educated, calculating and know how the game works.

I sat down with geopolitical analyst, Tom Luongo, Gold, Goats and Guns, to discuss what has transpired over the past few months.