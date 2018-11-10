Army Secures $480 Million Deal For Next-Generation Camo That "Defeats All Known Sensors"

The US Army has chosen Fibrotex to manufacture the services Next-Generation Ultra-Light Camouflage Netting System (ULCANS) to protect its special forces on the modern battlefield from electro-optical and electromagnetic threats.

The ULCANS will be an all-weather, state-of-the-art signature concealment system that provides multi-spectral protection for troops and equipment.

Stealth Solutions

Personal Camouflage Solutions

Next-Generation Combat Uniforms

Sandbags

According to Jane's 360, a November 07 press release from the company detailed a 10-year contract valued at $480 million with series production starting in early 2019.

“Today more than ever military forces and opposition groups are using night-vision sensors and thermal devices against our troops, but by using Fibrotex’s camouflage, concealment, and deception solutions we make them undetectable again, allowing them to continue keeping us safe,” said company CEO Eyal Malleron.

“The US Army tested our best camouflage solutions and the camouflage repeatedly demonstrated the ability to defeat all sensors known to be operating in the battlefield and throughout the electromagnetic spectrum,” Malleron added.

ULCANS has undergone more than two years of testing, trials and data collection conducted by the Army's Natick Soldier Systems Center in Massachusetts. Natick has been testing camouflage technologies from global defense manufacturers for the last decade, in the attempt to create a stealth army on the battlefield.

Fibrotex will deliver the ULCANS material in several designs -- allowing for different pattern and capability on each ­­side, enabling soldiers, military machines, and other war systems to disappear into light or dark woodland, snow or alpine and desert or urban environments in any operational theater, said the Army Times.

“We have more than 50 years of experience, with thousands of hours in the field and a deep understanding of conventional and asymmetric warfare," Malleron said. "The U.S. Army tested our best camouflage solutions, and the camouflage repeatedly demonstrated the ability to defeat all sensors known to be operating on the battlefield and throughout the electromagnetic spectrum.”

As per the contract, ULCANS will be manufactured in the US, in a new manufacturing facility in McCreary County, Kentucky, creating jobs for the war economy.

“I firmly believe we have the best workforce in the country, and that their hard work and dedication has earned these new jobs, helping deliver a vital new military contract from McCreary County," US Representative Hal Rogers, R-Ky., said in a press statement. "I take great pride in knowing that our people are crafting these products to keep our warfighters and allies safe, giving them an edge on the battlefield.”

So, why would the Army need about a half-billion dollars worth of stealth material to shield troops and weapons from electro-optical and electromagnetic threats? Well, it seems the Pentagon is preparing for war with either China or Russia and or both. "By way of deception, thou shalt conduct war," the Fibrotex's website concludes.