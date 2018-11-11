Avenatti To Sue Tucker Carlson After Man Claims Assault; Tucker Says Daughter Called "Whore, C*nt"

Attorney Michael Avenatti has found his next wormhole into the national dialogue; investigating conservative foe and Fox News host Tucker Carlson over an October confrontation at a Virginia country club restaurant.

Avenatti tweeted a video Saturday showing Carlson in a verbal altercation with the man, writing: "We are investigating an alleged assault on a gay latino immigrant committed by T. Carlson and/or members of his inner circle at a club in VA in Oct. It likely includes underage drinking in violation of VA law. Link to a portion of the incident," adding "We are attempting to locate additional witnesses and to identify those depicted in the video. In particular, we need assistance identifying the balding man that grabs the man seated at the bar. We anticipate charges being filed. Anyone with knowledge, pls contact us."

Carlson can be heard shouting: "Guys. Guys, get the fuck out of here," while an individual can be seen grabbing the man by the collar. "Hey. Hey! … There’s no excuse for violence," interjects another person, who asked "Did you see what he did?"

2/2 - We are attempting to locate additional witnesses and to identify those depicted in the video. In particular, we need assistance identifying the balding man that grabs the man seated at the bar. We anticipate charges being filed. Anyone with knowledge, pls contact us. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) November 10, 2018

Avenatti - who was recently referred to the Department of Justice for a criminal complaint by the Senate Judiciary Committee, is now representing the man.

Carlson responded in a statement through Fox News, saying that the incident began after the man at the bar called his teenage daughter a "whore" and a "cunt."

“On October 13, I had dinner with two of my children and some family friends at the Farmington Country Club in Charlottesville, Virginia. Toward the end of the meal, my 19-year-old daughter went to the bathroom with a friend. On their way back through the bar, a middle aged man stopped my daughter and asked if she was sitting with Tucker Carlson. My daughter had never seen the man before. She answered: ‘That’s my dad,’ and pointed to me. The man responded, ‘Are you Tucker’s whore?’ He then called her a ‘fucking cunt.’



My daughter returned to the table in tears. She soon left the table and the club. My son, who is also a student, went into the bar to confront the man. I followed. My son asked the man if he’d called his sister a ‘whore’ and a ‘cunt.’ The man admitted he had, and again become profane. My son threw a glass of red wine in the man’s face and told him to leave the bar , which he soon did.



Immediately after the incident, I described these events to the management of the Farmington Country Club. The club spent more than three weeks investigating the incident. Last week, they revoked the man’s membership and threw him out of the club.



I love my children. It took enormous self-control not to beat the man with a chair, which is what I wanted to do. I think any father can understand the overwhelming rage and shock that I felt seeing my teenage daughter attacked by a stranger. But I restrained myself. I did not assault this man, and neither did my son. That is a lie. Nor did I know the man was gay or Latino, not that it would have mattered. What happened on October 13 has nothing to do with identity politics. It was a grotesque violation of decency. I’ve never seen anything like it in my life.”

Avenatti responded over Twitter, writing: "@TuckerCarlson - your stmt about what transpired is an absolute lie. Your daughter nor your son were called those things. The man never admitted it. Your son committed assault and battery. You committed assault (learn the difference). Your friend” committed assault and battery (on video). You are the aggressor in the video as is your friend. The man at the bar sits there calmly. Numerous witnesses contradict your claim of innocence. Your daughter was drinking underage in a bar with your assistance and knowledge. You were intoxicated. You told the man to “go back where you came from” before the video starts. And if you were so innocent, why didn’t you disclose it weeks ago as you recently did in connection with the protest at your home?"

Avenatti's statement is also obvious nonsense. He claims Tucker was intoxicated. Tucker doesn't drink. https://t.co/zRjABm4BoQ — Jamie Weinstein (@Jamie_Weinstein) November 11, 2018

Avenatti and Carlson have a contentious history, with Carlson repeatedly calling Avenatti "creepy porn lawyer" over his representation of Stormy Daniels, a porn star against President Trump.

Carlson’s primetime, hour-long program — “Tucker Carlson Tonight” — has come under increased scrutiny in recent months as media critics have called out the anchor for what they consider increasingly nativist and offensive segments during his broadcast. -Politico

Reactions to Avenatti and his latest client have varied across the aisle as one might expect:

You’re an absolute cretin. The man called @TuckerCarlson’s daughter a c*nt and a whore. You can trot out a gay trans Latino elephant for all I care if they call my daughter those names they’re going to regret it. Your grift... I mean client... is lucky Tucker didn’t assault him. https://t.co/E7XyeWHyXP — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 11, 2018

This is what I don't get. I thought lawyers relied on facts. I don't know what happened and neither does Avenatti. For him to say he factually knows it didn't happen is unprofessional. — Eric (@HooovHearted) November 11, 2018