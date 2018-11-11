Scott Files Lawsuits Asking Police To Seize Ballots In Broward, Palm Beach Counties

After a judge ruled on Friday that Broward County election officials must allow immediate viewing and copying of records relating to the counting of votes under their jurisdiction, Florida Gov. Rick Scott has filed three more lawsuits against Broward and Palm Beach County election officials demanding that law enforcement seize and safeguard voting machines and ballots "when they are not in use," CNN reported.

In one of the complaint, Scott accused Broward County Elections Supervisor Brenda Snipes of counting ballots after the Saturday noon deadline. The campaign is filing two other lawsuits against Snipes and Palm Beach County Elections Supervisor Susan Buchner asking that the election equipment be seized when not being used for recounts, which were ordered by Florida's secretary of state on Saturday. Recounts were ordered in Scott's senate race against Nelson and Democrat Andrew Gillum's narrow loss to Republican Ron DeSantis, as well as in the race for Florida Agriculture Commissioner. In the lawsuits, Scott asked that both supervisors be required to preserve all ballots and records connected with the 2018 election. Suspicious voting patterns have been detected in Broward County as more than 20,000 ballots left the lines for governor blank while voting in down ballot races.

Nelson released a statement Sunday describing Scott's latest batch of lawsuits as an effort "to stop every legal vote from being counted."

"He's doing this for the same reason he's been making false and panicked claims about voter fraud -- he's worried that when all the votes are counted he'll lose this election," Nelson said. "We will not allow him to undermine the democratic process and will use every legal tool available to protect the rights of Florida voters."

Marc Elias, a Democratic lawyer brought in by Nelson and Gov. Andrew Gillum to ensure that "every Democratic vote is counted", put it more bluntly.

"This is not a third world dictatorship. We don't let people seize ballots when they think they're losing."

Scott's lawsuit comes after President Trump threatened to send in federal investigators to oversee the recount amid reports that shipments of "mystery" ballots surfaced in the heavily Democratic counties days after the election. On Saturday, we pointed out that, according to a transcript from one of the ballot review sessions, Democratic lawyers pushed to keep a ballot allegedly cast by a "non-citizen."

Scott has repeatedly insisted that, once every ballot is counted, he would emerge victorious.

In addition to this round of lawsuits, plus the lawsuits filed by Scott on Thursday that a judge decided in his favor, Nelson filed a lawsuit on Friday against the Florida GOP secretary of state as litigation continues to pile up.

We now await a legal response from the Democrats, who will almost certainly file an injunction to stop law enforcement from seizing the ballots.