For The First Time Ever, Bank Of Japan Total Assets Surpass Japan's GDP

For the first time in history, a central bank has managed to print enough money to buy enough assets to surpass the nation's annual GDP.

Under the watchful eye of Kuroda, and the overseeing (but independent) hand of Abe, The Bank of Japan's balance sheet grew to 553.6 trillion yen as on November 10th - that is larger than Japan’s annualized nominal seasonally-adjusted GDP of 552.8 trillion yen (as of the end of June).

Some context for just how crazy this is, here is The Fed vs US GDP...

And putting it all together...

What happens next?