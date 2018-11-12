Massive California Fire Tornado Caught On Video

As the massive Woolsey Fire continues to rip through Malibu and the surrounding areas, one of the more disturbing phenomena has been the emergence of fire tornados (also known as a fire whirl, fire devil or firenado).

They occur when cool air collides with intense rising heat, which contracts into a tornado-like vortex. Several have been captured on video from afar during the last several days of chaos, however the one below looks like a scene straight from hell.

Another Firenado sparked up during the #WoolseyFire. These are absolutely insane. Keep praying for the Firefighters @LAFD. pic.twitter.com/LUgI4CPMG7 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 12, 2018

A smaller fire tornado was filmed last week in the Oaks neighborhood of Calabasas:

A fire tornado. Fire can creates its own weather patterns.



We’re in the Oaks neighborhood of Calabasas. This is on Prado de Los Ciervos. We haven’t seen any firefighters but have seen many concerned residents.



This neighborhood is home to many celebs incl @IGGYAZALEA. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/Dr8omwuqWz — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) November 10, 2018

Fire tornadoes typically reach 30 - 170 feet and typically last just a few minutes.

This was captured over the weekend:

In July 2018, residents of Redding, California reported seeing pyrocumulonimbus clouds and tornado-like behavior from the massive Carr fire.

As we reported earlier, the death toll in the two major California regions burning has now hit 31, while more than 200 people remain missing. Combined damages with the Northern California Camp Fire are expected to top $25 billion. Residents of Los Angles have been coming together to coordinate rescue efforts. Notably, actor James Woods has been using his Twitter account with 1.84 million followers to help residents find lost loved ones, missing animals and assist in recovery efforts.