Provisional Ballot Boxes Discovered Inside AVIS Rental Car At Ft. Lauderdale Airport

Provisional ballot boxes from the Broward County Supervisor of Elections Office were reportedly discovered in the back of an AVIS rental car at Fort Lauderdale Airport on Sunday night, as first reported by investigative journalist Laura Loomer.

Attorney and Broward GOP State Committeeman Richard DeNapoli says he received a call from an AVIS employee informing him of the found ballot boxes after sheriff's deputies were initially unwilling to investigate. Approximately 20 minutes after receiving the tip, however, a heavy police presence arrived and blocked off traffic to the airport, and a bomb threat was announced.

Pictures taken at the scene show two boxes. One box is red, and the other is grey. The grey box is labeled "PROVISIONAL BALLOT BOX" with a sign that says "Broward County Supervisor of Elections", a purple tag that says "ERT region 13", and a backwards yellow tag with a seven digit numerical and five letter code. -Laura Loomer

DeNapoli says that the car was rented to a man by the name of Noah Holliman.

Sunday evening, the Broward County Sheriff's Office tweeted "Our deputies and bomb squad are responding to a report of a suspicious package outside @FLLFlyer Terminal 4," only later to tweet an "all-clear."

Loomer says that when she attempted to make her way to the airport, she was blocked by an officer. She then told the public that "Broward County Sheriff's Officers were on the scene filling out a police report and documenting the ballots."

Florida Politico Lauren Cooley also rushed to the scene, saying (via Laura Loomer):

"The AVIS employee didn't know what to do. No one wanted to touch the boxes or take responsibility for them. Finally, sheriffs deputies agreed to take the provisional ballot boxes into their custody. It's an odd situation when supervisor of elections (SOE) employees are so careless with important election materials, but its becoming a trend in Broward County."

Meanwhile, DeNapoli added the following in an emailed statement to Loomer:

"The way it went down: rental agency guy contacted me because he saw my name on Florida GOP website as contact for Broward County. He said he spoke with some Sheriffs Deputy Personnel at the airport but they seemed disinterested in getting involved. I contacted some friends in law enforcement who got the FDLE involved. After I arrived at the airport, FDLE contacted Broward Sheriff Jeremey Hansen who came to the Avis at the Fort Lauderdale airport. They interviewed me and the AVIS employee and took the boxes into evidence."

Loomer notes that "while the "media" was in Terminal 4 reporting on a non-existent bomb threat that was literally tweeted from the official Twitter account of the Broward Sheriffs Office. Meanwhile, there was never a bomb."

"The FBI needs to kick in the door, interview all board of election employees, shutter the Broward County elections offices, seize all the ballots and put a stop to the Democrats disrupting the elections," said GOP operative Ali Alexander with StopTheSteal - a campaign established to collect intelligence and document alleged election malfeasance amid the Florida ballot controversies.

"This is a bigger story than we could have ever imagined and Floridians and the entire country demand answers."