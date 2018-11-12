Racist Note Left On Kansas Student's Door... Was Written By Himself

Kansas State University students were horrified after a student posted a picture of a racist note on the door frame of his home at Jardine Apartments. The note read, "Beware n***ers live here! Knock at your own risk."

Immediately the calls went out (metaphorically speaking) to track down any Trump-supporters, MAGA-hat-wearers, or generally right-leaning members of the student community who MUST have been guilty of this horrible act.

WIBW reports that campus police began investigating the note, presumably with an open mind, and investigators say the student has admitted making the sign and hanging it.

Prior to the police determining the note was a hoax, Jeff Morris, K-State's Vice President of Communication and Marketing, said acts like this are unacceptable and not tolerated at the University.

“We’re rallying behind the students to make sure they know their supported and apart of the K-State family," Morris said. "At this time we don’t know who did this, or why, or what their motivations were, and we don’t want to speculate until we finish the investigation.”

The school says they will handle the situation “in accordance with applicable disciplinary procedures.”

As WIBW noted, officials did not define what that entailed, but we are sure it will involve group hugs, safe-spaces, and "it's-the-environment-that-did-it" excuses.