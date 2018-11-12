Angry Trump Slams Europe: US "Must Be Treated Fairly" Or Europe "Must Protect Themselves"

What was supposed to be a solemn visit to honor the 16 million soldiers who died during World War I alongside a coterie of world leaders in Paris was overshadowed by a mini-scandal surrounding President Trump's missing an Armistice ceremony at an American military cemetery for purely cosmetic reasons (Trump reportedly didn't want to get his hair wet during the ceremony which was held in pouring rain, though the White House maintained that he missed the beginning of the ceremony for security purposes).

Given the media's focus on Trump's purported vanity at the expense of nearly every other detail from Trump's visit, it's hardly surprising that the president has returned to the US rather agitated, and decided to lash out at his European partners in a series of tweets Monday morning.

While he said that his meetings with fellow world leaders were productive, Trump noted that it's "never easy" to raise the issue that the US foots most of the bill for military protections in Europe thanks to its outsize shouldering of the cost burden of funding NATO.

Adding insult to injury, the US is paying "hundreds of billions of dollars" for the privilege of "losing hundreds of billions of dollars" with these countries on trade. Trump demanded that, going forward, the US must be treated fairly on military spending and trade.

It is time, Trump said, for these countries to either pony up, or find a way to start protecting themselves.

Just returned from France where much was accomplished in my meetings with World Leaders. Never easy bringing up the fact that the U.S. must be treated fairly, which it hasn’t, on both Military and Trade. We pay for LARGE portions of other countries military protection,........ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2018

.....hundreds of billions of dollars, for the great privilege of losing hundreds of billions of dollars with these same countries on trade. I told them that this situation cannot continue - It is, and always has been, ridiculously unfair to the United States. Massive amounts..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2018

.....of money spent on protecting other countries, and we get nothing but Trade Deficits and Losses. It is time that these very rich countries either pay the United States for its great military protection, or protect themselves...and Trade must be made FREE and FAIR! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2018

During the aforementioned ceremony, Trump (along with Russian President Vladimir Putin) was treated to a stark rebuke of his nationalist agenda by increasingly unpopular French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the forces of nationalism that he said were "tearing the world apart." With this icy treatment in mind, it's hardly surprising that Trump felt the need to remind his peers who actually pays for maintaining global security.