Bezos Backlash Begins: Socialist Democrats Decry Amazon HQ2 "Burden" On NYC

Tue, 11/13/2018 - 12:15

Amazon has only just officially confirmed its plans to split its second headquarters between Queens (specifically the Long Island City neighborhood) and Crystal City, Virginia (a suburb situated just three miles from Washington DC). But already, one newly elected millennial Congresswoman is leading the local backlash against the e-commerce giant, which secured a staggering $1.525 billion in performance based tax incentives from the Democrat-ruled New York State.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the youngest woman ever elected to Congress, who won her seat following an upset primary victory in the spring over former House leadership member Joe Crowley, is taking a break from her desperate quest to find an affordable Washington DC apartment to stoke public anger against Amazon on behalf of the voters in her district, which includes parts of north-central Queens that are adjacent to LIC.

In a series of tweets published Wednesday, Cortez claimed that residents in her district are "outraged" by Amazon's decision to move to NYC.

The notion that Amazon will receive hundreds of millions of dollars in tax breaks while NYC's public infrastructure is literally crumbling before commuters' eyes is an outrage, Ocasio said, adding that "our communities need MORE investment, not less."

Amazon has promised to hire 25,000 people to fill well-paid positions with salaries north of $150,000. But has the company promised to hire within the community? And has it guaranteed that workers can collectively bargain? The answers to both of these rhetorical questions is, of course, no.

Displacing working-class people, a phenomenon that has already afflicted much of NYC's outer boroughs and will almost certainly intensify with Amazon's arrival, isn't community development, Ocasio Cortez complained. And investing in luxury condos doesn't equate with community development.

Corporations that don't focus on good health care and providing affordable housing "should be met with skepticism," Ocasio Cortez said.

Before signing off, Ocasio Cortez specified that she isn't "picking a fight" with Amazon, but raising important questions about corporations' responsibility to "pay their fair share."

Shortly after her tweetstorm, several other NYC politicians jumped on the bandwagon.

To compensate New York City for the generous (or, as Ocasio would argue, overly generous) property tax incentives, Amazon has agreed to "payment in lieu of tax" plan through which it will finance "community infrastructure improvements", including a new public school (because we all know how much Jeff Bezos cares about public school funding), workspace for artists and a tech incubator.

The company also promised to "invest in infrastructure improvements and green spaces", though, unless Amazon is planning to chip in for a massive upgrade of the subway, we imagine that, whatever it proposes, New Yorkers will remain deeply unimpressed.

We imagine Ocasio-Cortez's concerns are only the beginning. Expect waves of protests and demonstrations as NYC's vibrant community of mommy-and-daddy-supported SJWs converge on LIC to protest the company responsible for supplying most of their possessions.

