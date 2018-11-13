The Most Popular Political Figures In The UK

In a time of political upheaval and uncertainty in the UK with key figures pulling in very different directions, where do the public's affections lie?

Unsurprisingly, as Statista's Martin Armstrong notes, it is as split as the political landscape itself.

According to the latest YouGov 'Ratings', Boris Johnson and Theresa May enjoy the most positive opinions from the public, both of which having a 32 percent favourability rating.

The Labour leader Corbyn is in third place with 30 percent of respondents saying they view him positively.