Trump Mocks Macron: "They Were Starting To Learn German In Paris Before The US Came Along"

President Trump isn't ready to forgive the "French diss" served up over the weekend by President Emmanuel Macron.

During a ceremony honoring the 100th anniversary of World War I at the Arc de Triomphe on Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron insulted Trump to his face by launching into a screed about the dangers of toxic "nationalism" and subtly accusing the US of abandoning its "moral values".

This did not sit well with the US president, who was already facing criticism over his decision to show up late to a ceremony honoring the war dead (the administration blamed it on security concerns though it's widely suspected that Trump didn't want to get his hair wet), and Trump has let his displeasure be known in a series of tweets ridiculing Macron's suggestion that Europe build its own army, saying that France and other European members of NATO would be better served by paying their fair share for NATO while daring them to leave and pay for their own protection.

And in his most abrasive tweet yet mocking the increasingly unpopular Macron's imperial ambitions (no, really), Trump pointed out that, historically speaking, Europe has been its own worst enemy, and that while Macron wants to defend the Continent from the US, China and Russia, "it was Germany in WWI & WWII," adding that "they were starting to learn German in Paris before the US came along. Pay for NATO or not!"

Emmanuel Macron suggests building its own army to protect Europe against the U.S., China and Russia. But it was Germany in World Wars One & Two - How did that work out for France? They were starting to learn German in Paris before the U.S. came along. Pay for NATO or not! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2018

Of course, Macron isn't the only French official calling for the creation of a "European army". The country's finance minister advocated for the creation of a Continental army during an interview with Germany's Handelsblatt - a comment that was derided by the paper's editors, who pointed out that Germans "weren't very supportive" of the idea. One wonders why...