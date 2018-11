13-F Summary: Who Bought And Sold What In The Third Quarter

Normally 13Fs are among the most useless pieces of actionable information for investors, because not do they encourage imitation instead of original thought - and why imitate an industry that has failed to outperform the market for 8 years in a row - but they also reveal a portfolio snapshot in time that was a month and a half ago, a fact which the savviest investors put to good use to sell into the copycat retail bid, but also exclude the entire short book of a given hedge fund.

This time around, the just released torrent of 13Fs is especially worthless as they fail to account for the October market collapse which sent stock tumbling the most in 7 years and forced countless fund managers to drastically reorganize their portfolio (assuming they haven't been redeemed to death).

Still, one can sometimes find glimmers of relevant information or at least patterns of activity across the hedge fund universe when comparing and contrasting what hedge funds did at the end of last quarter. The first thing to note is that former hedge fund darlings, Facebook and NXP Semiconductors, two stocks which were among the top 10 most widely held hedge fund stocks as recently as March 31, were among the biggest losers from the Q3 13F parade.

Separately, as we reported earlier, banks were among the winners after a big bet from Warren Buffett, who not only bought new stakes in JPM and PNC, but also became the largest shareholder in Bank of America, Bank of New York, Wells Fargo and US Bancorp while adding to its Goldman position. Buffett also sold out of Walmart and Sanofi in the quarter.

But back to Facebook which in the same quarter as its historic Q2 earnings fiasco, in which the company lost over $100 billion in market cap in the manner of minutes, a procession of hedge funds including Third Point, Jana and Sachem Head sold off their positions in the social network in Q3, while David Tepper, Stanley Druckenmiller’s family office, and Philippe Laffont’s Coatue Management reduced their stakes according to Bloomberg. Third Point, Jericho, Magnetar and Moore Capital were among funds that exited their stakes in NXP Semiconductors after its deal with Qualcomm was terminated.

And while AAPL earlier today entered a bear market from its all time highs just over a month ago, losing over $200 billion in market cap in the process, some funds added new Apple stakes in the quarter including Tiger Global, Appaloosa and Columbus Circle, while Renaissance Technologies exited its position.

Elsewhere:

A bunch of hedge funds boosted stakes in Alibaba, including Lone Pine, Viking Global and Tiger Global.

With GE imploding in recent weeks, investors have been curious who is selling (and/or buying), and here one of the biggest moves was by Viking. It almost doubled the number of shares it owned in the third quarter as the industrial conglomerate's shares sunk.

Looking at energy holdings, PointState Capital, a hedge fund firm run by Druckenmiller's acolytes, reported a healthy dose of shares in the sector including Marathon Petroleum and Cheniere Energy. Given the recent crash in oil prices, they can't be too happy with their decisions today.

Another unhappy camper is Rob Citrone of Discovery Capital, who also added to energy in the quarter. Its biggest new buy was Encana... which has plunged 40% since the end of the third quarter.

David Tepper's Appaloosa decreased its exposure to U.S. stocks. He pared holdings of 27 companies, and sold out of 14.

Finally, courtesy of Bloomberg, here are the biggest changes in the holdings of some of the marquee money managers as of Sept. 30:

ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP

Top new buys: ETR, TXT, CXO, EGN, WAB, LIN, GNTX, BLD, SRE, RTN

Top exits: SHW, NOC, RS, MPC, JAZZ, NGG, RXN, PCAR, ZAYO, TFX

Boosted stakes in: SHPG, AA, COL, WMT, WM, BURL, CNP, AAL, ESRX, TIF

Cut stakes in: DLTR, WFC, LMT, EVRG, GE, EMR, MMM, FB, AAP, HII

ANCORA ADVISORS

Top new buys: CFG, UIS, MGM, VRA

Top exits: SPSC

Boosted stakes in: HSIC, AAPL

Cut stakes in: MATW, ACCO, VREX, VOYA

APPALOOSA MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: STT, WMB, AAPL

Top exits: WFC, ALLY, UBS, KEY, WDC, SYMC, CFG, KNX, UAL, EDU

Boosted stakes in: PCG, COOP, NRG, VST, BYD, SUM

Cut stakes in: MU, FB, BABA, AGN, GOOG, BAC, TMO, LRCX, TMUS, BSX

BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: EFX, C, APC, USB, GD, ABT, QQQ, MS, CHTR, FEYE

Top exits: ETFC, BIDU, DUK, FB, XOM, AEE, GM, MA, ERJ, PYPL

Boosted stakes in: DIS, CNP, NFLX, SRE, V, IR, TSN, COP, CAT, ETR

Cut stakes in: CMA, STI, DLTR, ADS, SBUX, IP, EVRG, BA, WFC, ALL

BAUPOST GROUP

Top new buys: YPF, UNVR

Top exits: T

Boosted stakes in: PCG, FOXA, FOX, TRCO, ABC, MCK, SBGI

Cut stakes in: SYF, AMC, VRTV, CAH

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY

Top new buys: JPM, ORCL, PNC, TRV

Top exits: SNY, WMT

Boosted stakes in: AAPL, BAC, USB, GS, DAL, BK, GM

Cut stakes in: PSX, WFC, AAL, CHTR, UAL, LUV

BLUECREST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: FSAC, AMLP, USWS, PBCT, AIMC, MFAC, VZ, NRCG, CMCSA, TKKS

Top exits: PFE, IT, BP, GSK, CTAS, AVGO, SEE, MOH, CENX, PSTG

Boosted stakes in: T, AAPL, HYAC, ESRX, AET, VRRM, GOOGL, FOXA, IFF, SHPG

Cut stakes in: KNX, PEP, LFUS, MPWR, CXO, AZPN, MKSI, LOPE, RDS/A, CELG

BLUE HARBOUR GROUP

Top new buys: BERY, JACK, G

Top exits: FCE/A, AXTA

Boosted stakes in: ON, GWR, WCC

Cut stakes in: COMM, IWM, SPY, XLNX

BRIDGEWATER ASSOCIATES

Top new buys: GE, PVH, DVA, WYNN, SWKS, M, ILMN, CL, DHI, MOS

Top exits: PCG, KMB, DISCA, INTU, UPS, SBUX, VZ, KO, DIS, CCL

Boosted stakes in: INTC, X, GPS, PHM, WHR, RY, URBN, TD, LYB, WU

Cut stakes in: CVS, ORCL, WBA, CAH, CAT, MCD, CMI, CVX, XEC, CLF

CITADEL ADVISORS

Top new buys: BABA, TSM, EXC, ICE, AMD, ELLI, DBX, BF/B, OIBR/C, TRCO

Top exits: CHD, BKNG, SGEN, IEMG, EFA, VCSH, ECL, BKH, HII, MKC

Boosted stakes in: MS, T, NFLX, LOW, LMT, PNC, MCHP, INTC, QQQ, FB

Cut stakes in: GS, KDP, KEY, DVN, DE, AMAT, CSX, NOC, GM, K

CLINTON GROUP

Top new buys: PYPL, BAX, DRI, ICE, CTAS, PXD, CPRT, ETN, NKE, CMCSA

Top exits: EL, CAT, ABBV, LMT, VZ, CAG, HRB, BA, ZBRA, NEM

Boosted stakes in JPM, JNJ, NEE, SPGI, FTV, MSFT, AEE, MO, PEG, EBAY

Cut stakes in PGR, AVY, MCK, AA, HUM, COLM, LPX, KGC, VIAB, MRK

COATUE MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: QCOM, ROKU, DATA, NKE, MSI, WDC, V, PDD, CRM, VMW

Top exits: JD, INTC, AAXN, QD, CNK, HLF, NDLS, GPS, PETS, AEO

Boosted stakes in: AAPL, NOW, CMG, HTZ, DDS, PLAY, SIG, HABT, SBUX, JWN

Cut stakes in: TWTR, EA, FB, SHOP, TAL, MU, ATVI, ADBE, AMZN, NFLX

CORVEX MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: DLTR, FLMN, VMC, TSG

Top exits: CRM, CHTR, T, FOXA, CTL, PAGP

Boosted stakes in: MHK, GOOGL, MGM

Cut stakes in: BAC, FB, JBLU, NXPI, TMUS, ICE, MDCO, NOW, FG, MSFT

DUQUESNE FAMILY OFFICE

Top new buys: PYPL, ABT, C, NOW, MDT, ZEN, FOXA, TMUS, QCOM, ALXN

Top exits: MPC, DVN, ATVI, TAL, CLVS, CTRP, SQ, FCX, NBR, PAGS

Boosted stakes in: MSFT, IBB, ADBE, GOOGL, GILD, XLE, EA, ACIU

Cut stakes in: FB, BABA, NFLX, STMP, SPLK, ADSK, AMZN, WDAY, OIH, COUP

ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: FE, NLSN, XOP, SABR, CYH, SMH, VNQ, RIG, MITK, IGV

Top exits: ISBC, WIT

Boosted stakes in: SRE, DVN, HES, QEP

Cut stakes in: NXPI, BTU, CDK, QQQ, IMPV, VMW, DISH, MD

EMINENCE CAPITAL

Top new buys: NCLH, PEGA, FSCT

Top exits: MGM, ADSK, FB, YELP, HAIN, MHK, CTRP

Boosted stakes in: IQV, WEN, CF, BERY, MSFT, QSR, TTWO, ICE, INXN, EFX

Cut stakes in: LEN, ELLI, PTC, CSOD, CYBR, USFD, ABG, P, MSTR, GOOG

ENGAGED CAPITAL

Top new buys: INWK, PBYI, ASTE

Top exits: CASY, CCRN

Boosted stakes in: NCR, PETX, BHE, ANIK, GRPN

Cut stakes in: RCII, BW, CLS, UEIC

FAIRHOLME CAPITAL

Top new buys: BRK/B

Top exits: C, OAK, CLPR

Boosted stakes in: SPB

Cut stakes in: JOE, T, SHLDQ, VSTO, VST

GLENVIEW CAPITAL

Top new buys: NXPI, NUAN, SYMC, DLTR, WP, BHC, LYB, ALB

Boosted stakes in: HOLX, ESRX, CVS, ARMK, AET, FDX, ANTM, CHTR, MTOR, FBHS

Cut stakes in: SHPG, FLEX, WBA, NWL, CI, LH, EBAY, LOW, WMB, VER

GREENLIGHT CAPITAL

Top new buys: SDRL, TSCO, SHW, KORS

Top exits: MYL, TWTR, AAPL, MU, CLPR, DSW, GPS, DG, TJX, AZO

Boosted stakes in: IAC, ADNT

Cut stakes in: GM, PRGO, VOYA, MDCO, AER

HIGHFIELDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: MGM, LLY

Top exits: DIS, TV, FDX, CVS, MIK

Boosted stakes in: SHPG, MHK

Cut stakes in: NXPI, CMCSA, TEVA, FOXA, GOOGL

ICAHN ASSOCIATES

Top exits: CI

Boosted stakes in: EGN, IEP, NWL

Cut stakes in: VMW, LNG

IMPALA ASSET MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: DAL, VALE, JNUG, PLCE, URI, LVS, UAL, ALK, SWK, HTHT

Top exits: SCCO, GPS, JCP, JWN, NTNX, TLRD, NTR, BLDR, HOME, MNST

Boosted stakes in: LUV, NSC, RCL, CAT, STZ, RIO, TECK, TTWO, THO, HES

Cut stakes in: NVR, KNX, HOG, NAV, BC, CCL, NFX, DHI, MAR, BLL

JANA PARTNERS

Top new buys: EXAS, KDP, FLMN, HAIN, DLTR, FTCH, CVNA, EDU, SVMK, ARLO

Top exits: FB, WFC, GOOGL, RPM, GRUB, LRCX, ADP, BV, GSKY, MRVL

Boosted stakes in: GDX, AAPL, ADBE, EA

Cut stakes in: TIF, ADSK, ANTM, HDS, MSFT, JACK, BSX, BABA, A, ZAYO

LAKEWOOD CAPITAL

Top new buys: UTX, WUBA, CWK, YNDX, CI

Top exits: RLGY, FB

Boosted stakes in: CMCSA, ASND, LAD, BIDU, FDX

Cut stakes in HCA, ADNT, MA, GOOGL, ALLY

LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: LPT

Top exits: LSI

Boosted stakes in: MGM

Cut stakes in: CLI, SBAC

LONE PINE CAPITAL

Top new buys: FDC, UNP, NIO

Top exits: BKNG, DLTR, SBAC, SQ, MHK, PAGS

Boosted stakes in: BABA, ADBE, MSFT, GOOG, CP, ATVI, NVDA, WYNN, NOW, STZ

Cut stakes in: UNH, CSX, FLT, MELI, AMZN, TRU, PYPL, IQV

MAGNETAR FINANCIAL

Top new buys: EGN, CA, IDTI,

Top exits: NXPI

Boosted stakes in: SHPG

Cut stakes in: PE

MARCATO

Top new buys: IMAX, CPLG

Boosted stakes in TEX, THRM

Cut stakes in IAC, ITRI, DXC, BLDR, AIR, TPHS, VRTS

MAVERICK CAPITAL

Top new buys: CBS, STZ, BAX, YUM, AAL, PVH, UAL, MTCH, TXRH, FL

Top exits: DLTR, AAOI, FLT, AMRX, HD, DECK, WMT, GPS, GRUB, URBN

Boosted stakes in: ANTM, LRCX, BIDU, COMM, ALNY, AMAT, TMUS, MA, LUV, AZO

Cut stakes in: FB, GOOG, MHK, V, CIEN, CNC, BABA, ADBE, TIF, CASY

MARSHALL WACE

Top new buys: TMUS, AXGN, TSM, BRX, IDXX, GPS, CMG, ACGL, JEC, MTN

Top exits: SCI, NTRS, CME, NKE, MU, SRCL, JPM, IBN, FLT, AXP

Boosted stakes in TFX, ATVI, BBY, DGX, SPGI, MCD, BURL, ROST, ZTS, VRTX

Cut stakes in BABA, BAC, DISCK, AVGO, UNH, SAGE, GS, AJG, GILD

MELVIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: NFLX, SPOT, NVDA, IQV, WP, IT, PANW, SYK, PLNT, ADS

Top exits: THO, BIDU, FLT, USFD, IAC, GIL, H, MGM, GPS, ADBE

Boosted stakes in: STZ, WYNN, MSFT, EA, PAGS, RACE, RCL, FDC, BABA, MA

Cut stakes in: AMZN, GOOGL, V, YNDX, PYPL, ADSK, TTWO, CRM, EDU, DPZ

MOORE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: EEM, NFLX, WP, ETFC, NCLH, ORLY, RL, TPX, FDS, DG

Top exits: NXPI, Z, YNDX, TGT, AVGO, NVDA, SPY, LNG, GPS, ATVI

Boosted stakes in: FDC, PVH, AMP, SIVB, VOYA, V, GOOGL, SPOT, RCL, ULTA

Cut stakes in: FB, FBP, MOMO, GDS, WFC, HUD, LIN, CME, DOMO, BABA

NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP

Top new buys: FL, EBS, FDC, SODA, ARES, CRTO, STM, BL, UNVR, PODD

Top exits: ICLR, SPOT, ARRS, BAP, DOX, PZZA, CLB, TSEM, NATI, MTCH

Boosted stakes in: MCD, MSI, CXO, RHT, ATVI, BKNG, UTX, BRK/B, CMCSA, CVS

Cut stakes in: FB, MLM, ADI, SYMC, ET, MHK, RYAAY, OKE, KSU, EXPE

OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: COOP, SMCI, BBD, YUMC, NXPI, PAM, HK, OIBR/C, TGS, FPI

Top exits: SPY, SMH, RYAM, NCMI, BMA

Boosted stakes in: TSM, PCG, CX, VALE, IBN, CEO, TEO, BRFS, AZUL, SIGA

Cut stakes in: VST, TRCO, INFY, VRS, ITUB, EURN, VICI, UPL, NOG, BXE

OMEGA ADVISORS

Top new buys: NLSN, CI, COOP

Top exits: AER, SYF, HUM, PYPL, IQV, VVV, LEN, SPB, KKR, ADSK

Boosted stakes in: MGY, SBGI, FRAC, BC, NBR, TCRD

Cut stakes in: HES, FDC, ADBE, FB, GOOGL, EMN, MXL, PE, MU, NEWM

PAULSON & CO.

Top new buys: NLSN, DNB, P, CME, BSIG, ESRX

Top exits: VST, EGN, CTL, CMCSA, HAIN

Boosted stakes in: DISCK, SHPG, AET, GOLD, NXPI

Cut stakes in: TMUS, AKRX, MITL, MNK, AGN, T, COL, MYL, HZNP, ENDP

PERSHING SQUARE

Top exits: MDLZ

Boosted stakes in: LOW, UTX

Cut stakes in: CMG, HHC, ADP

POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: QCOM, NFLX, AAPL, PVH, AOS, WFC, NVDA, NVS, ZBH, FEYE

Top exits: FOXA, MU, GPS, PNC, MRK, H, KNX, HSIC, COP, WCG

Boosted stakes in: CI, PXD, SPOT, APC, ATVI, RCL, HCA, CVS, A, PANW

Cut stakes in: GOOGL, TTWO, RRR, CXO, AMZN, PE, BIDU, GILD, HAL, SYK

POINTSTATE CAPITAL

Top new buys: URI, MA, GWRE, PTC, BAC, FANG, RCL, CAT, TDG, XLV

Top exits: FB, FE, TEVA, VRTX, JD, ALXN, PXD, LRCX, NXPI, STM

Boosted stakes in: NSC, NOW, LNG, SU, CRM, BA, SHPG, XOP, LYB, PAGP

Cut stakes in: AET, CVX, FOXA, CI, TRGP, ADSK, MSFT, GOOGL, MDCO, CLVS

RAGING CAPITAL

Top new buys: TRCO, LNTH, NTP, TLRY, MNKD

Top exits: QCOM, WAGE, AINC

Boosted stakes in: BLDR, SBGI, MRAM

Cut stakes in: AMBC, RDCM, JELD, BMCH, BPOP, PKE, XLNX, SPLP, UAN, HLIT

RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES

Top new buys: JPM, GOOGL, KO, MDT, ORCL, ADP, TXN, EDU, AMAT, PSX

Top exits: AAPL, AMZN, WMT, GS, LMT, AXP, AMD, CMI, SFLY, NSC

Boosted stakes in: FOXA, PANW, MOH, CMG, CVX, HUM, NVDA, HD, PGR, VRSN

Cut stakes in: JNJ, CMCSA, EA, PM, CELG, ISRG, BBY, ABEV, NOC, WM

SANDELL ASSET MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: AET, FOXA, DNB, ESRX, FCE/A, WP, MA, V, PYPL

Top exits: NXPI, OCLR, ALLY, LHO, MGI

Boosted stakes in: ZAYO, CSX, MGM

Cut stakes in: AVA, COL, ORBK, TMUS

SENATOR INVESTMENT

Top new buys: CHTR, UNP, C

Top exits: FOXA, HD, BKI

Boosted stakes in: EFX, ICE, XPO

Cut stakes in: FB, DHI, AGN, LNG, CZR

SOROBAN CAPITAL

Top new buys: BKNG, BABA, FB, QRVO

Top exits: GOOGL, MGM, FWONK

Boosted stakes in: MHK, GRA, NXPI

Cut stakes in: AVGO, NSC, AXTA

SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: TRCO, ADM, DIS, KHC, MDLZ, MU, IDTI, ELAN, HSY, CF

Top exits: NXPI, COL, NOW, EA, SIGM, FB, TTWO, IAC, DISCA, URBN

Boosted stakes in: MSFT, I, ESRX, SIVB, COUP, AAPL, GSKY, ATVI, UNH, QCOM

Cut stakes in: SPOT, NFLX, JPM, WFC, BAC, AET, C, USB, T, TIVO

STARBOARD VALUE

Top new buys: SYMC

Top exits: MAC, ASRT, SCOR

Boosted stakes in: RPM, BAX, MRVL

Cut stakes in: NWL, MLNX, BMS

STEADFAST CAPITAL

Top new buys: NTES, AVGO, BABA

Top exits: FB, MTCH, NOW

Boosted stakes in: IQV, WMB, NRG

Cut stakes in: MSFT, ULTA, IAC

TEMASEK HOLDINGS

Top new buys: FTCH, BP, AYX

Top exits: VRTX, AMGN, XTN, CELG, INCY, MDT, DIS, AMRS, NETS

Boosted stakes in: RDS/B, ACIU, COUP

Cut stakes in: BABA, JD, BMRN, TRQ, ILMN, ALXN, REGN, NFX, AVGO

TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: EB, SVMK, AAPL, ZEN, TWLO, PDD, FTCH, TENB

Top exits: GDS

Boosted stakes in: BABA, ADBE, NOW, MDB, SE, SWCH, RUN, BKNG, EDU, UXIN

Cut stakes in: TWTR, FB, DESP, TDG, MELI, HUYA, RDFN, MSFT

THIRD POINT

Top new buys: AXP, MRK, SHPG, IQV, FANG, WPX, ARCE

Top exits: NXPI, FB, VMC, WYNN, EA, SHW, EGN, PVH, CWH, A

Boosted stakes in: CPB, MSFT, UTX, STZ, ADBE, WP, MPC, DE, BABA

Cut stakes in: NFLX, LEN, SPGI, PYPL, CRM

TRIAN

Boosted stakes in: PPG, MDLZ, GE

Cut stakes in: SYY

TUDOR INVESTMENT

Top new buys: HNGR, KMG, AYX, TPR, TIF, EGL, FTCH, MNST, ORLY, DLR

Top exits: EBAY, MDLZ, IQV, ORCL, QCOM, DG, SRPT, ADP, EXAS, BZUN

Boosted stakes in: FCE/A, LHO, MPC, AAPL, MSFT, TXN, NXPI, T, ADBE, ROKU

Cut stakes in: COL, HD, BIDU, JD, JPM, NKE, VZ, UNH, VIPS, FOXA

VALUEACT

Top new buys: XRAY, HE, SYMC

Top exits: FOX

Boosted stakes in: C, MS, STRA, SLM, EVA, STX

Cut stakes in: AWI

VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS

Top new buys: PCG, BERY, RACE, WYNN, MYL, BSX, ADI, EXAS, PGR, AON

Top exits: BUD, X, CP, DPZ, HBI, MELI, EQH, EFX, AET, XRAY

Boosted stakes in: BABA, DIS, GE, MPC, ANTM, CRM, AMZN, BMRN, OLN, NFLX

Cut stakes in: FB, GOOGL, UTX, HIG, ADSK, V, PE, RJF, LEN, LNC

WHALE ROCK

Top new buys: WDAY, OKTA, CRM, NOW, PS

Top exits: VMW, Z, ALVR, HUBS, LITE

Boosted stakes in: TWLO, AMZN, CDAY, SQ, MTCH, ROKU

Cut stakes in: TLND, SGMS, FB, KLIC, BABA

Source: Bloomberg