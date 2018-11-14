"Asking For A Friend" - The Legal Status Of Prostitution Across Europe

According to a new Europe-wide report, criminalizing the purchase of sex, rather than the sale of sex, is the best way to end demand for prostitution and tackle the problem of trafficking.

As Statista's Niall McCarthy notes, in several European countries including Austria, Germany and the Netherlands, prostitution is legal and regulated.

Some other countries have a prohibitionist policy model where both the seller and buyer are sanctioned.

Most countries are abolitionist. That means that prostitution is legal but that organized activities like brothels are illegal.