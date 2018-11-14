Fox News Joins CNN In Lawsuit Against Trump White House

Update: NBC WILL BE JOINING AMICUS BRIEF SUPPORTING CNN: CNN

Fox News said it is supporting CNN's lawsuit to regain White House reporter, Jim Acosta’s, press credentials, and has filed an amicus brief in the case, Bloomberg reports citing an emailed statement from Fox News president Jay Wallace.

"FOX News supports CNN in its legal effort to regain its White House reporter’s press credential. We intend to file an amicus brief with the U.S. District Court. Secret Service passes for working White House journalists should never be weaponized. While we don’t condone the growing antagonistic tone by both the President and the press at recent media avails, we do support a free press, access and open exchanges for the American people."

As we reported yesterday, CNN - which accused Trump of an “unabashed attempt to censor the press” by banning Acosta who has gained notoriety for his aggressive questioning of the president - filed their suit in DC District Court on Tuesday, saying the banning of Acosta is a violation of constitutional press freedoms and his rights to due process. Multiple reporters and journalistic organizations have expressed solidarity with CNN, even as the White House refers to the suit as “grandstanding” in their promise to fight it.

Several Fox News personalities spoke about the Acosta lawsuit in the midst of Tuesday’s news flurry. Judge Andrew Napolitano says CNN has a “very good case” to mount against the White House, though Acosta was thoroughly lambasted by Sean Hannity and Fox’s panelists on The Five.

Meanwhile, in response to CNN's lawsuit, the Trump Administration denied CNN’s legal claims that revoking the White House press pass of correspondent Jim Acosta violated his First Amendment rights to report freely on the government. The Justice Department filed a response Wednesday to CNN’s lawsuit hours ahead of a hearing in federal court in Washington.

And with neither side willing to concede, one wonders if the legal fight between CNN and the White House will eventually end up before the Supreme Court.